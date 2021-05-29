Push for right to hunting continues

By Omi Wilang 歐蜜偉浪





Bunun hunter Tama Talum, who is also known as Wang Kuang-lu (王光祿), was in 2014 sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons possession and poaching charges for using a modified rifle to kill protected wildlife. He killed the animals at the request of his sick mother, who was in her 90s.

The case was granted extraordinary appeal by Prosecutor-General Yen Da-ho (顏大和). The live broadcast of the trial in 2017 was the first of its kind in the nation’s judicial history. The Supreme Court suspended the hearing, but asked the Council of Grand Justices for a constitutional interpretation.

On March 9, Talum was joined by other petitioners in oral arguments before the court, which sought to clarify the extent of constitutional protection for Aboriginal hunting culture. On May 7, a constitutional interpretation was issued, which turned out to be disappointing for Aboriginal hunters, as well as lawyers, experts and academics who have been devoted to the case for many years: The council ruled that only some restrictions on Aboriginal hunting were unconstitutional, and that Talum’s case would not be granted judicial recourse.

On Thursday last week, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pardoned Talum — the first presidential pardon of her administration and the seventh since the implementation of the Constitution. Upon hearing the news, Talum reacted with disbelief.

Tsai’s well-intentioned effort to do what she can to help Talum avoid jail is laudable — especially as it came in the wake of Mother’s Day and with the 100th birthday of Talum’s mother next month. Although Aboriginal hunters cannot be decriminalized, his mother’s years-long worry, fear and helplessness over her son’s case finally ended. Tsai’s pardon certainly gives her peace of mind.

Some Aborigines think that the presidential pardon does not help their push for decriminalization of their hunting practices, and some even described Tsai’s pardon as an offering of “a few bones” to appease them.

The president cannot interfere in the judicial system. Tsai issued the pardon without the pressure of a re-election bid — it was done out of good faith.

The presidential pardon and the cause of decriminalizing Aboriginal hunters are two different things that should not be conflated. There is still a long way to go in the fight for the decriminalization of Aboriginal hunting. We must continue the fight, because Aboriginal hunting is Aborigines’ collective cultural right, as well as part of the right to self-determination and dignity.

In the constitutional interpretation, five of the 15 grand justices supported hunting rights for Aborigines. In his dissenting opinion, Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) said that at issue was the choice “to engage in hunting activities to establish a deep interactive connection with the tribe, to participate in and to continue the ethnic culture; in this process, one can pursue self-identity and develop one’s own image of one’s personality, as well as to autonomously shape and fulfill the meaning of personal life in the context of the long-standing Aboriginal culture.”

Grand Justice Hwang Jau-yuan (黃昭元) agreed, saying: “I hope that this constitutional interpretation will soon become a small signpost that can be ignored and forgotten along Taiwan’s long journey toward Aboriginal and Han peoples’ reconciliation, symbiosis and multiculturalism.”

I thank these grand justices for their understanding and support of Aborigines. I hope that Taiwan’s democratization will continue to deepen and develop a stronger connection to Aboriginal culture, which is the foundation of Taiwan’s nationhood.

Omi Wilang is secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples’ Action Coalition of Taiwan.

Translated by Lin Lee-Kai