Constructive coverage of pandemic

By Chang Yueh-han 張約翰





With local media providing blanket coverage of the spread of local COVID-19 cases, it has become virtually impossible to avoid news about the outbreak. With the entire nation under a level 3 alert, it is worth asking how media outlets can best assist with this national effort. How much of the news output around COVID-19 is genuinely informative, fact-based reporting?

The term “news avoidance” has in the past few years entered the lexicon of journalism studies to describe people who consume almost no news in their daily lives. Studies show that the number of people who consciously avoid the news is increasing every year, exacerbating the already serious blow to the news and media industry caused by social media and search engines and posing a threat to the healthy functioning of democracies.

This is not to say that “news avoiders” are deleterious to democratic society, rather that there are a number of reasons that a proportion of the public chooses to shun the daily news cycle. These can include news content being perceived as irrelevant, the barrier to making sense of the news being too high, 24-hour news cycle fatigue or a desire to reduce anxiety and maintain an optimistic outlook.

As COVID-19 continues to make inroads into Taiwan, local media outlets have a responsibility to convey public warnings and provide information.

However, to grab people’s attention, some media organizations resort to a range of tactics that can affect decisions about whether to run with, or reject, certain stories or even to pursue a particular narrative that might run contrary to their responsibility to accurately report the news during a national emergency.

Media outlets sometimes adopt these tricks as a means to survive in the modern media landscape. This spreads fear and emotional exhaustion among news consumers and has the effect of producing even more “news avoiders.” If members of the public have switched off from the news, this would be detrimental to disease prevention, and foster further polarization of society.

According to the 2017 Digital News Report, released by the University of Oxford’s Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, which surveyed the news environment in 30 countries, the majority of news avoiders were in Turkey and Greece — two nations that at the time were being shaken politically and economically. The lowest proportion of news avoiders was in politically and economically stable countries and areas: Japan, northern European countries and Taiwan. However, while Taiwan ranked fourth-lowest for “news avoidance,” at the time of the survey it was 19 percent. Given the wall-to-wall coverage of the pandemic, news avoidance in Taiwan is likely to have increased during the four years since the survey.

How can local media organizations produce a large amount of high-quality reportage and remain competitive without scaring the pants off its customers? The Constructive Institute at Denmark’s Aarhus University proposes the concept of “constructive journalism” as a way forward. In place of investigative journalism, which criticizes mistakes after the event, and focuses on victims and villains, constructive journalism has one eye on the future and explores possible solutions to problems, aiming to reduce anxiety and fatigue among its audience.

Proponents of constructive journalism do not advocate putting a positive spin on every news story; nor is it intended to be a substitute for investigative journalism. Instead, it calls for constructive criticism and argues that the coverage of major events should take on distinct phases, with news media employing different devices during each stage.

As the exigencies of day-to-day survival interplay with constantly shifting and fluid societal responsibilities, the framework provided by constructive journalism could help prevent ratings chasing from scaring away its audience and stop media outlets from being manipulated by political forces so that they become the unwitting accomplices of political spin doctors.

Chang Yueh-han is an adjunct professor at Shih Hsin University.

Translated by Edward Jones