Delivery workers are essential for virus curbs

By Patrick Su 蘇柏豪





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Sunday announced that effectively the next day, onsite dining would be banned at Taipei’s food and beverage establishments, and that only takeout or delivery would be allowed.

He also said that businesses would not be allowed to refuse to deliver to the city’s Wanhua District (萬華), calling for unity to overcome this difficult time and adding that residents there “are also our compatriots.”

However, to alleviate worries of delivery workers to drive to Wanhua, comprehensive COVID-19 prevention measures would be necessary.

The National Delivery Union Preparatory Office has issued two statements in the past few days, expressing the hope that the government will take the safety of delivery workers seriously and urging a ban on delivery workers entering hospitals, residential communities, office buildings, government buildings and schools.

The Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Taichung governments in response issued orders banning delivery workers from entering communities and asking communities to set up delivery areas to minimize contact. The Taipei and New Taipei City governments have not implemented similar preventive measures.

On May 15, I delivered food to Wanhua District, and three days later developed respiratory symptoms and other problems.

Following my doctor’s recommendation, I took a COVID-19 test and observed self-health management at home until Sunday. During this time, I was unable to work and received no compensation, which was very worrying.

Simply making an emotional appeal for solidarity and asking that delivery workers deliver to Wanhua without offering any substantive relief measures has left the workers with a feeling of deprivation.

Obtaining COVID-19 prevention materials poses a big problem. It is difficult to buy disinfectant alcohol, and what delivery workers use now is what we have stored up over the past year. As the pandemic becomes increasingly serious, demand is likely to increase, and shortages are already occurring. In addition, delivery workers, who are not given COVID-19 vaccination priority, feel unsafe and at risk.

By delivering food and daily necessities, delivery workers are effectively pandemic prevention personnel. There are many contact points, and we move over large areas, which means that security measures are not only a matter of our safety, but that we must be part of overall COVID-19 prevention concerns.

For example, are delivery workers allowed to pick up food in food courts at hospitals? Should we deliver to a recipient’s doorstep, or should we avoid direct contact and deliver to the community or building entrance?

These are important concerns of delivery workers. At a time when other cities and counties have implemented clear delivery restrictions, we are wondering why Taipei and New Taipei City, the center of the current COVID-19 outbreak, have not done so.

The pandemic situation seems to be stabilizing, but the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert has been extended until June 14.

The Central Epidemic Command Center, and the Taipei and New Taipei City governments should promptly formulate pandemic prevention instructions regarding food delivery workers, allocate prevention supplies, develop relief measures and add us to the list of vaccination priority groups.

That would be the only way to relieve us of the fear and uncertainty we currently feel.

By protecting the lives and security of delivery workers, we will have the peace of mind needed to continue to do our part in Taiwan’s pandemic prevention effort.

Patrick Su is spokesperson for the National Delivery Union Preparatory Office.

Translated by Perry Svensson