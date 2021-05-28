Time to regulate the sex industry

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財





Before a cluster of domestic COVID-19 cases occurred last month, Taiwan had kept the pandemic at bay for over a year. Then, seemingly the moment Taiwan’s back was turned, the virus found a way in.

The cracks in the nation’s defenses were in some places tiny, in others more substantial. The minor ones could easily and quickly be filled, but if we are to address the larger ones, it would take more work. If the breach reaches a certain size, Taiwan risks having its medical resources stretched, which could lead to an avalanche of cases and certain disaster.

This much is common sense; you do not need a degree in public health to know this.

The biggest breach of all, which the government — whether it is the Presidential Office or the Executive Yuan — must address if Taiwan wants to avoid history repeating itself, is plain to see for everyone: It is what are euphemistically called hostess bars.

In the past, the discourse about such places of ill repute revolved around public health questions such as how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is upon Taiwan, the situation has become a little more complicated. The “person-to-person” contact that is part and parcel of such establishments makes them a veritable breeding ground for STDs, but there are ways to guard against them.

Unfortunately, this is not so much the case with COVID-19, which spreads through aerial transmission. This is especially true when infected people, for the sake of their personal reputation, try to cover up any trace of having entered such premises, making contact tracing extremely difficult and complicating the chances of innocent third parties defending themselves against the virus.

It has become apparent that a person’s safety in the vicinity of the establishments that have for many years existed in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) is far from guaranteed, even if the person does not have anything to do with the sex industry and has no intention of getting involved in that world.

As Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has said, you might be among those in the front line of contact with those who have had “person-to-person” contact there, including family members, friends and colleagues, or you might be in the second line of contact, for example through friends of family members or family members of colleagues.

There is an ever-widening circle of close or casual acquaintances, of whatever remove, that are at risk of catching the virus from the originally infected person.

Of course, there are other places where infections have led to more immediate disastrous results and even greater social costs. On May 11 and 12, authorities reported 23 COVID-19 cases linked to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, causing the TAIEX to plummet by 1,565 points, with the total market value of listed companies shrinking by more than NT$4 trillion (US$143,771 billion).

In the following days, Taipei and New Taipei City reported high numbers of new cases, and the outbreak is showing little sign of abating. The role played by the hostess bars, with many cases linked to them, has dragged these establishments into the light.

Which one of these groups, those frequenting the bars or stock market investors, have caused more damage? To me, the answer is quite clear.

That people desire sex comes as no surprise to anyone. Prostitution is as old as the hills; it has been with us since the very beginnings of civilization, and it is not going anywhere any time soon.

Many Western countries have dropped the pretense and simply legalized the sex industry, enabling it to be regulated.

In Eastern societies, people are more likely to have a look of disdain at any mention of prostitution or look away, as if by ignoring its existence, the sex industry would somehow magically disappear.

One wonders whether those who claim to be speaking up for disadvantaged groups, only seeing that it is wrong to discriminate against sex workers, have ever considered that they are mistaking respect for indulgence of the crimes committed by those workers.

The disadvantaged do not need help, and especially not the decriminalization of their illicit activities.

If COVID-19 continues to spread in Taiwan, where is the punishment for the effect it has had on people’s lives and the economy, and the astronomical social costs it has wrought?

How will Taiwan deal with this pain and devastation? Do the bleeding hearts of those who claim to have a social conscience and defend disadvantaged groups have an answer to this?

Chang Kuo-tsai is a retired associate professor at National Hsinchu University of Education.

Translated by Paul Cooper