Why are some countries seeing more COVID-19 cases among children?

The perceived wisdom has been that the virus does not affect children as severely, but case numbers in Brazil, Indonesia and India suggest otherwise

By Melissa Davey / The Guardian





Brazil’s leading epidemiologist is seeing symptoms of COVID-19 in children that starkly contrast with the message that has been relayed globally throughout the pandemic: That children do not appear to be affected severely by the virus.

Severe muscle aches, diarrhea, coughing, abdominal pain and hospitalization — all of these are happening to children with COVID-19 in Brazil, said Fatima Marinho, director of noncommunicable diseases and health promotion at the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The latest available data extracted by Marinho on April 15 showed that 2,216 children aged from zero to nine years had died from COVID-19. This includes 1,397 babies under one year old.

Illustration: Mountain People

Meanwhile, more than 67,000 children in the zero-to-nine-years age group have been hospitalized in Brazil.

Marinho, a senior adviser to the global public health organization Vital Strategies, said that the “epidemic in Brazil is changing the profile of severe cases.”

“We see more young people hospitalized and dying by COVID-19 compared to 2020,” she said. “Soon Brazil must start to vaccinate young people because of the risk due to new variants, but there isn’t enough vaccine.”

TARGETING VACCINES

The WHO on Saturday last week urged wealthier countries who had completed vaccinating their most vulnerable residents to delay vaccinating children and instead donate those doses to its COVAX facility so they can be distributed to countries most in need.

Vaccinations of children have already begun in some countries, with Canada and the US among those vaccinating those from 12 to 15 years old.

“In low and lower-middle income countries, COVID-19 vaccine supply has not been enough to even immunize healthcare workers, and hospitals are being inundated with people that need lifesaving care urgently,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now, I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX.”

However, among those requiring lifesaving care in countries still being ravaged by the virus, including India, Brazil and Indonesia, are children.

So why is COVID-19 infecting and affecting children so severely in some countries, but not in others, to the point where some countries might forgo vaccinating children for the time being?

While more research is needed, Marinho said that there are several factors playing a role. One is that diagnosis of COVID-19 in children is coming too late, when they are already severely unwell and treatment is more difficult.

“There is a culture of ‘there is no risk for children,’ so physicians don’t think in terms of COVID-19,” she said. “As well as low access to timely healthcare, there is also poverty and inequalities, and people living in areas and houses with difficulty in social distancing. In poor houses, there are more than four people per room.”

Social distancing outside the home is also difficult, she said.

“Members of the family must go out every day for work or searching for a job,” Marinho said. “New Sars-CoV-2 variants also have a higher viral load compared to other variants.”

This means that people are also more infectious.

“Brazil needs more tests for COVID-19. Without testing and tracking cases and controls, the virus cannot be controlled and will continue spreading around the country,” she said. “The risk is new mutations.”

UNDERCOUNT IN ASIA

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Pediatrician Association said that the country’s official figures, which suggest that 28 children have died from COVID-19, are an underestimate, adding that the true number might be closer to 160.

Association chairman Aman Pulungan in June last year told reporters that “it proves that it is not true that the under-18 age bracket is not susceptible to COVID-19”.

In India, not only have children been left orphaned due to the high COVID-19 death rate, but a devastating second wave of the virus is infecting more children. While child mortality is overall still low, they are affected more severely.

Srikanta J.T., a pediatric pulmonologist in the south Indian city of Bengaluru, said that during a previous wave of COVID-19, one child per week might have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“According to data from most [health] centers in India and our own data collated over [the] last few months, the second wave seems to be impacting children quite significantly with numbers gradually increasing, with almost 12 to 15 positive cases a day,” he said, adding that these include young children and adolescents.

While most children seem to have asymptomatic to mildly infections that could be managed at home, there is a growing number of severe cases in children, he said.

“We are also witnessing a significant number of severe cases, like severe pneumonia requiring ventilatory support to children presenting with type 1 diabetes mellitus and complications of it, like diabetic ketoacidosis, to multisystem inflammatory syndrome, with significant morbidity and mortality,” he said. “Even though it quantifies to approximately 5 percent of our cohort, the numbers are quite significant.”

As well as the role of underlying conditions that are more common in children living in harsh conditions, Srikanta said that once lockdowns and other restrictions were lifted following India’s first wave of the virus, there was a sense in the Indian public that the pandemic was behind them.

“Most started either completely or partially refraining from COVID-appropriate behavior,” he said. “This inappropriate behavior has led to significant intermingling and hence a second wave.”

CHILDREN LESS RECEPTIVE

A theory as to why children generally appear less susceptible to the virus than adults is that they have less of a type of receptor known as ACE2 in their respiratory tract.

These receptors are a key pathway for COVID-19 to enter the cells.

Fewer ACE2 receptors mean fewer opportunities for the virus to take hold, some experts say.

“During the first wave of pandemic, it was generally thought that both absence and reduced number of these receptors in children was generally protective, but along came the second wave with a more virulent strain, which seems to bypass the apparatus required for entry and evade the immune system better, hence an increase in both numbers in children and severity in infection,” Srikanta said.

The latest WHO report on COVID-19 said that the highest number of new cases reported in the week to May 11 were from India (2,738,957 new cases, a 5 percent increase), followed by Brazil (423,438 new cases, similar to the previous week).

Indonesia reported the third-highest number of new cases in South and Southeast Asia, behind India and Nepal, with 36,882 new cases, a 2 percent increase compared with the previous week.

Robert Booy, a pediatrics and child health professor at the University of Sydney, said that the sheer population size of those countries is also likely behind the higher number of cases in children.

Whether variants or other mechanisms such as the one involving ACE2 are driving the rates in children needs more study, he said.

“As this virus keeps mutating, it carries the risk of becoming much more transmissible, which is the primary thing we’ve noticed the last six months, but it may actually become more severe for children,” Booy said. “We just don’t know everything there is to know yet.”