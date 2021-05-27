Some Taiwanese politicians have been saying that tensions in the Taiwan Strait are the result of provocations by the US and other Western countries supporting Taiwan and vilifying China. A democracy guarantees freedom of expression, but it also has the right to protect itself, so here is a reproach to those politicians. When domestic politics functions normally in a democracy, it is worth paying attention to public opinion polls. It is unlikely that the view of those politicians has entered mainstream public opinion. However, the nation’s situation is unique, and politicians’ actions and statements often have a significant effect. My US friends,
Ever since the Central Epidemic Command Center on May 12 announced the first two COVID-19 cases linked to hostess “teahouses” in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), it seems as though everyone has an opinion or joke to share about “person-to-person contact.” Yet as Wanhua emerges as the epicenter of the outbreak, it shows how the complicated industry is far from a joke. At the teahouses in question, known as A-gong diam (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), hostesses, older than 40 on average, accompany predominantly male patrons in drinking, singing karaoke and chatting, and they sometimes also offer sexual services. These establishments
Chiseled into rock in Kinmen County’s Jinhu Township (金湖) are the Chinese characters for one of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) favorite memes. Translated they read: “Remember our days at Ju” (毋忘在莒), referencing the Warring States period when the armies of the state of Qi were forced to retreat to the city of Ju. Once there, they regrouped and returned to regain their lost territory. That meme serves as an important yet also an ironic reference in understanding the “limbo state” of Taiwan and why it needs to break its nebulous past with Kinmen and Matsu. More than a decade ago, I wrote “The
With the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday raising the COVID-19 alert to level 3 for the whole of Taiwan, it has become more likely that the government might implement emergency measures that would impose a full nationwide lockdown, similar to many countries around the world. If it does enforce a lockdown, the government would have to strike the right balance: implementing proportionate restrictions sufficient to slow the spread of the virus without unnecessarily infringing upon peoples’ fundamental freedoms and basic human rights. As fear permeates a society during a national crisis, the public would likely demand that the government do