[ LETTERS ]

KMT copying China

The COVID-19 pandemic has become severe in Taiwan. As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in Taipei and New Taipei City, hospitals are slowly moving toward maximum capacity.

To address the situation, some pan-blue camp politicians and media personalities have proposed building mobile field hospitals.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that such efforts are not needed at this time.

In Chinese field hospitals, for example, positive but asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and people with mild symptoms are kept in the same open space without strict isolation and infection prevention equipment.

This often causes cross transmission between patients, making the situation more complex and harder to control.

In the CECC’s approach, each patient has their own room at local quarantine centers, where they are treated by professional medical teams.

This is likely to prevent cross transmission among them, while doctors offer more active treatment of positive cases.

The preventive approach suggested by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is just a copy of the Chinese approach. Since last year, the party has urged the government to launch widespread testing for COVID-19 and import Chinese-made vaccines.

Now it is calling for the construction of Chinese-style field hospitals.

Whatever Beijing does, the KMT is quick to praise, while ignoring the health of Taiwanese. Is it trying to lower the efficiency of the nation’s disease prevention?

The CECC is comprised of medical experts whose every decision is based on their professional evaluation. They have led the nation through challenge after challenge during the pandemic.

However, all foreign methods mentioned by the KMT are negative examples that would not help tackle the pandemic.

KMT politicians and media personalities should make an assessment before they start spouting slogans, and they should not use the safety of Taiwanese as a political bargaining chip. It is quite obvious that their suggestion to copy the Chinese approach does not work.

Lin Shang-yi

Kaohsiung

Teahouses in Wanhua

An outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a certain kind of teahouse in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has drawn attention to Taiwan’s hidden sex industry.

Since the sex industry is a business that will never subside, serious consideration should be given to legalization in Taiwan. A controlled sex business is safer for the establishment, sex workers and clients.

Healthcare is a big concern and must be addressed. Access to proper healthcare and requiring regular checkups would reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Another consideration is the location of these establishments in residential neighborhoods versus in business districts. These are serious issues that need to be resolved. Regulation is long overdue and the government should take immediate action.

Anna Chang

Taipei

Children at home

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, my husband’s workplace last week started implementing staggered hours, requiring him to continue to go to work. I had to take a few days off to stay home and look after our two children.

A new laptop computer and an older one allowed both children to attend their online classes. I had to receive messages from their teachers, supervise their distance learning and homework, prepare their lunch, and go shopping.

The children were happy to have time off school and did not pay full attention during their online classes. It is more tiring for their parents, but nothing compared with the government and healthcare workers who are wrestling with the COVID-19 outbreak.

This week is my husband’s turn to work from home while watching over the children, so I have passed my experience from last week on to him.

After staring at the screen for a 50-minute class, you must force them to rest their eyes, or they will get increasingly nearsighted. When they have their online physical education lessons, remember to join in. It will make you more confident about getting through the outbreak.

Lin Chia-yu

New Taipei City