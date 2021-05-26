Nursing staff need more support

By Pien Li-chung 邊立中





Nurses play an indispensable role in a healthcare system at any time, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sacrifices, contributions and importance of clinical nursing staff are even more obvious.

The Taiwan Union of Nurses’ Associations and the Taiwan Nurses’ Association last month released a survey showing that the public’s trust in nurses, satisfaction with their work and sense of their importance have increased significantly.

However, only 180,000 of the more than 300,000 people who qualify in nursing each year actually start working as nurses. Evidently, the problem of finding sufficient clinical nursing staff has been brewing for a long time.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on May 5 announced the provision of up to two days’ unpaid COVID-19 vaccination leave for workers and public servants, to be implemented with immediate effect.

However, there was no immediate uptick in clinical nurses’ low willingness to get the vaccine, which has resulted in insufficient vaccine coverage among a group that has a high risk of infection and transmission.

Many primary care nurses in the workplace said that, apart from the discomfort that vaccinations can cause, they were worried that if they felt unwell after getting a jab, they would need to take time off, making trouble for colleagues.

To make matters worse, they were worried that they would lose income by getting vaccinated.

No wonder many healthcare workers say that the government should treat nursing staff better and not take advantage of them.

Violent incidents and harassment in medical settings have been commonplace in the past few years. Nursing staff face disrespect, low pay and overwork, to the extent that nearly 70 percent of them quit because they do not feel respected as professionals.

In 2017, a so-called Internet celebrity — not a particularly popular one — made a video in which he used insulting language about nurses. The Taipei City Government’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee investigated the incident, but closed the case on the grounds that the video’s content did not constitute sexual harassment.

Some nurses lodged a legal complaint with Taipei High Administrative Court, which ruled that the committee should retract its decision to close the case, but the city government appealed the ruling.

This incident — which was particularly disrespectful to female nurses — made them aware of how little support they can expect from government departments. The government should learn to respect nurses, the majority of whom are women.

Nurses are the largest professional group in the healthcare system and they should not be the least respected. Nurses hope that the government will treat them better, so that more will be willing to stay in their jobs and more fresh recruits will be willing to join up as guardians of the public’s health.

Pien Li-chung is a nurse and assistant professor.

Translated by Julian Clegg