News literacy
Your article “Disinformation targeting is increasing” (May 23, page 2) strikes at the very core of what I, as a veteran communication professional-turned communication professor, have “preached” to employers, clients and, now, students for nearly a half-century: “It is your responsibility as a news consumer to verify information that you read/see/hear.”
Yes, it is the responsibility of journalists to ensure that what they are communicating to their audiences is valid, and today’s journalists by and large are truly diligent in their efforts to verify that information.
However, in today’s increasingly online existence, anyone and everyone can spread fact and fiction with little to no “gatekeeping” to validate their words.
It also is incumbent on corporate and government leaders to ensure that what they say and what they do are understood by those who turn to them for information and examples of how to act.
One of my previous “lives” as a professional communicator was as spokesperson for two different government (military) organizations.
I devoted a great deal of time to ensuring that the media — and the public — were fully aware of what we were doing and why.
Thankfully — in light of how easily disinformation can be communicated today — those were pre-Internet days and a little less stressful.
As always, I close my observations with this sage advice: Caveat lector, “Let the reader beware.”
Kirk Hazlett,
Adjunct professor, University of Tampa
