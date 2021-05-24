Earlier this month, a driver struck and killed the mother of a local media personality while allegedly driving under the influence. Surprisingly, after the vehicle dragged the victim along for about 70m, the driver went to a convenience store to buy beer, claiming that he had to calm himself by consuming alcohol after the accident. Such a move is generally seen as an attempt to obfuscate the facts in a DUI investigation.
Under the law, a fatal car accident not involving alcohol consumption constitutes negligent homicide and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. In the case of a fatal DUI accident, when drug or alcohol intake prevents a person driving safely, the sentence is a minimum of three years and maximum of 10 years. Due to the big difference, some DUI offenders try to avoid the heavier penalty by claiming that they consumed alcohol after the accident.
Faced with such interference in DUI investigations, the police can try to expose the trick by checking the tire tracks or demanding that the driver consume alcohol again for a simulation test, but such investigations are sometimes insufficient and might be limited by various objective conditions. Unless the whole DUI accident has been recorded by security cameras and the driver is caught on the spot, it could take several hours for police to find the offender and start an investigation, as such cases mostly occur late at night.
DUI offenders caught sleeping often argue that they consumed alcohol before going to bed to help them fall asleep. Such misdeeds are too numerous to count.
Courts have to use a lot of resources to look into these cases and address these tricks. Taiwan’s legal professionals should consider whether the government should adopt a more effective and proactive approach through legislation.
For example, Norway’s unique DUI legislation could be used in Taiwan. Under its Road Traffic Act, if a driver knows or “reasonably should know” that they face a DUI investigation in the near future, it is illegal for them to consume alcohol within six hours after they stop driving. Such a law not only “bans driving after drinking,” but also “drinking after driving.” Research suggests that this law is the only one of its kind in the world.
This example might seem odd and could cause debate about the possible deprivation of constitutionally protected personal freedom, but from the perspective of legal theory, Norway’s ban on drinking after driving is more about litigation theory than traffic rules.
When a driver consumes alcohol after an accident and before an investigation, they are intentionally affecting the most critical evidence — their blood alcohol concentration. Such an action is not much different from destroying evidence.
With a more flexible approach to legal theory, it would not be possible to easily reject the Norwegian law’s legitimacy.
Drunk driving causes many tragedies. In the past few years, a National Taiwan University Hospital physician, a female firefighter and, more recently, the mother of the local media personality, have lost their lives. Their family members have lost their loved ones, and the public can only condemn the offenders to vent their anger.
The Executive and Legislative yuans have repeatedly amended the law to lower the blood alcohol threshold for DUIs and increased the penalty. Unfortunately, strict legislation and loose enforcement has always been a problem in Taiwan’s judiciary.
Despite the strict laws against drunk driving, the possibility of DUI offenders escaping the law has not been eliminated. Under such circumstances, it is difficult even for the best judge to solve the problem.
Chang Sheng-hsin is a judge at the Taichung High Administrative Court.
Translated by Eddy Chang
