EDITORIAL: Investors must remain alert

The TAIEX has dropped by 982.94 points over the past two weeks — the biggest decline among Asian stock markets — following a surge in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19. The outbreak is likely to harm domestic consumption and the services sector in the near term, while the potential loss of export orders to regional rivals — should the COVID-19 alert be raised to level 4, which stipulates a lockdown where all production lines would be shut down — would cause headwinds for the nation’s export-reliant economy in the medium term.

However, as some experts have said, the COVID-19 situation is far from necessitating a nationwide lockdown — production lines are running and most businesses remain open — with economic activity likely to remain at normal levels in the April-to-June quarter. As long as there are no major changes in economic fundamentals, the negative effects of the outbreak on the TAIEX should soon wane.

The TAIEX’s recent setback seemed to reflect investor panic caused by the domestic COVID-19 cases, but other challenges lie ahead. For example, investors must monitor the pace of the global economic recovery and rising inflation in the near term, which might force central banks — particularly the US Federal Reserve — to unwind their ultra-loose monetary policies, which have helped drive stock rallies in many markets for more than a year.

Higher inflation stems in part from a low comparison base last year, a shortage of raw materials, surging commodity prices and pent-up demand, but inflationary pressures in Asia could be a smaller risk to regional central banks than to their Western counterparts.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in regional economies — including some nations that thought they had the virus controlled — have led to various degrees of tightening of COVID-19 restrictions and containment measures, which could drag on domestic demand and restrict the ability of producers to pass on higher input costs to consumers.

However, inflationary pressures are higher in the US and some advanced economies, as the pace of their vaccination programs further supported economic activity. Generally, these economies have also pursued fiscal and stimulus packages on a larger scale than their Asian peers, and they have seen demand-side factors play a larger role in pushing up consumer prices during economic recovery.

The spectacular acceleration of growth in the US over the past few months has stoked inflation concerns among investors and sparked worries that the Fed might taper its massive purchasing of US Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds. Investors are also concerned that the Fed might raise its key interest rate in the near term, which would strengthen the US dollar, a scenario that could increase the flow of hot money back into the US and pose a disaster for Asian stock markets, including the TAIEX. The 1997 Asian financial crisis was proof of this and a catastrophe that lingers in the memories of many investors.

Every day, people swing between optimism and anxiety as they take in the latest developments of the outbreak, the water shortage and electricity demand — what they care about most is whether Taiwan can keep its production bases operating. If businesses can keep functioning normally and people can get vaccinated faster, the effect of the outbreak on exports and supply chains should be limited.

However, even if the Fed were to maintain its quantitative easing measures for many months, the US central bank cannot avoid tapering off, especially as its counterparts in the UK and Canada have begun to slow the pace of their bond buying as their economies improve.

Investors need to re-examine their portfolios and pay attention to any actions taken by central banks around the world as they face the challenges posed by expected rises in inflation and anticipated tapering by the Fed.