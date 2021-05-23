Examining the Honduras situation

By Fernando Herrera Ramos





On Tuesday last week, international and Taiwanese media began circulating reports about Honduras possibly switching diplomatic ties to Beijing in an effort to secure Chinese vaccines to protect its population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alleged “diplomatic crisis” started when seven Honduran mayors stopped waiting for the central Honduran government to secure vaccines and appealed directly to Salvadorean President Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez to secure much-needed doses.

According to official information, Honduras trails behind all of its Central American neighbors with less than 1 percent of its 9 million people inoculated against the virus.

After traveling and meeting with President Bukele, the mayors secured about 34,000 COVID-19 vaccines, much more than the 6,000 the central government had imported days before, which created a political storm for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado and his government.

It is important to indicate that the seven mayors belong to opposition parties, and that the relationship between the presidents of El Salvador and Honduras has been a contentious one to say the least.

President Bukele publicly declined to invite the president of Honduras, along with the presidents of Nicaragua and Venezuela, to his inauguration ceremony, but despite his differences with Hernandez, he has come to the aid of his neighboring country on more than one occasion.

At the end of last year, when Honduras was severely affected by two powerful hurricanes in less than one week, El Salvador sent more than 60 trucks loaded with food and supplies, and provided machinery, and rescue and medical personnel to assist in the rescue efforts, a move that opened the door for Hondurans to seek his help.

The positive response from El Salvador regarding the vaccines brought many complaints regarding the process that the Honduran government is using to secure vaccines, and prompted a response by the Honduran president, who gave a public interview to clarify the situation.

In it, he explained that El Salvador had more access to the vaccines because of its diplomatic relationship with China, which he said had actually come through for its Latin American allies.

In the interview he also said that because Honduras had a diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, it was not possible to access the Chinese vaccines, but that the Honduran government would try to get Chinese or any other vaccines, as long as they could be obtained quickly.

The 34,000 vaccines donated by El Salvador to Honduras were of the AstraZeneca brand, and not Chinese vaccines as was originally implied.

The interview also revolved around asking Taiwan to negotiate with Washington to secure vaccines for Honduras — with the reasoning being that as a lot of Americans have been vaccinated, and Tegucigalpa and Washington have a good relationship, the US is in a position to help the world, including its friends.

The interview can hardly be considered a serious declaration that Honduras wants to switch ties, it is instead a response to criticism over the central government in Honduras being unable to secure vaccines, which is not a problem exclusive to that nation.

It is also a subtle message to the US, which through its Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act has basically warned all of Taiwan’s remaining allies not to switch ties to Beijing, or risk seeing their relationship with the biggest economy in the world affected.

This is not too different from what happened in Paraguay. Once Asuncion obtained vaccines, the “diplomatic crisis” disappeared.

There is no reason to believe that there is more to the situation on this occasion.

The Honduran president said in the interview that his government could try to use El Salvador, Mexico or Argentina as a diplomatic bridge to secure vaccines, and if necessary, it would open a commercial office in China, if this was in the best interest of Hondurans.

This cannot be interpreted as an intention to switch ties, either, let alone a warning.

The president of Honduras is answering the people, because the need for vaccines is real and not addressing the situation would create an unsustainable scenario for the central government.

Opening a commercial office is not a switch of ties. Taiwan has many commercial offices from countries that do not recognize it as independent. If the most that Honduras is willing to do is open such an office, does it sound realistic to be talking about Honduras severing ties in favor of China?

In addition to the carefully crafted statement by the president of Honduras, in which there was absolutely no mention of a change in diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, a local opposition-supporting news firm, UNE TV, published an image in which Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Lisandro Rosales Banegas criticized the mayors who secured vaccines from El Salvador.

In the image, Rosales chastised the mayors and made reference to a pending conflict over an island that belongs to Honduras, but which some Salvadorean politicians a few years ago said was part of their nation’s territory, making it clear that the foreign policies of Honduras and El Salvador are not eye to eye on everything.

In response to the developments in Honduras, the US has announced that it will be exporting more than 80 million vaccines, with Latin American countries expected to receive priority.

Pfizer has reportedly begun exporting its vaccines to Central and South America because of the region’s proximity to its manufacturing plants, and in part because of the competition between the US, China and Russia to bolster their Latin American influence through “vaccine diplomacy.”

As if this was not enough, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has announced that two local vaccine candidates have nearly completed phase 2 clinical trials, with manufacturing expected to begin by the end of July.

The bottom line is that, for now, the COVID-19 crisis does not seem to be the determining factor that will bring the relationship between Taiwan and Honduras crashing down.

Yes, Honduras desperately needs vaccines, but Hondurans value and appreciate the long diplomatic relationship that they have enjoyed with the US and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

It is normal that a society demands action and answers in the face of a pandemic, but given the current situation, it seems that the Honduran government’s strategy is paying off and it will soon receive much-needed vaccines.

Hondurans have many things to thank Taiwan for, including the millions of masks and other supplies sent there over the past year that helped reduce the number of casualties.

Hopefully, Taiwanese vaccines will be manufactured soon and Hondurans will have yet another thing to thank Taiwan for.

Fernando Herrera Ramos is a Honduran lawyer residing in Taiwan. He has a master’s degree in business administration.