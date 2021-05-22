Oil, gas and coal development must cease to reach net zero

Governments must match their environmental rhetoric with drastic measures and by utilizing existing technology, the International Energy Agency warns

Exploitation and development of new oil and gas fields must stop this year and no new coal-fired power stations can be built if the world is to stay within safe limits of global heating and meet the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, the world’s leading energy organization has said.

In its strongest warning yet on the need to drastically scale back fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) also called for no new fossil-fuel vehicles to be sold beyond 2035, and for global investment in energy to more than double from US$2 trillion per year to US$5 trillion.

The result would not be an economic burden, as some have claimed, but a net benefit to the economy.

“If governments are serious about the climate crisis, there can be no new investments in oil, gas and coal, from now, from this year,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.

Birol, who is one of the world’s foremost energy economists, said that strong new policies are needed from governments around the world.

“More and more countries are coming up with net zero commitments, which is very good, but I see a huge and growing gap between the rhetoric [from governments] and the reality,” he said.

The IEA has released its most comprehensive report yet into what is needed to achieve the world’s climate goals, the implications of which will be felt around the world.

Few governments intend to halt fossil-fuel exploration. The UK is licensing new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, China is building coal-fired power plants and oil companies are still investing in new output.

Birol said they must reconsider.

“Our report does not ban anyone from anything. If governments are planning investments, it is up to them, but if governments make commitments to net zero emissions, they should see what the implications are,” he said.

Last month, the IEA warned that emissions would leap by the second-biggest rise on record, largely owing to a resurgence of coal following last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Pledges made by governments that will take part in the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26 and due to be held in Glasgow in November, are also inadequate and need to be strengthened if the world is to limit temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, Birol said.

That limit, beyond which scientists predict dire consequences from climate breakdown, is the aspirational goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement, and will require greenhouse gas emissions to be halved this decade.

The report found that these measures would create 30 million new jobs and add 0.4 percentage points per year to global GDP growth.

Birol said that about 5 million jobs would be lost in sectors such as coal, but governments could do much to ease the transition.

TECHNOLOGY EXISTS

Birol said that the technology to halve emissions by 2030 was already available and must be rolled out even faster.

“A huge part can be done with existing technologies, there are no problems there,” he said.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry caused controversy when he suggested last week that half of the carbon reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 would be made using new technology.

Climate experts have become increasingly worried that some new critiques of climate action, such as a book published recently by software billionaire Bill Gates, have focused too much on an idea that futuristic technologies can save the world from climate chaos, rather than focusing on what can be done today.

As the climate responds to cumulative emissions rather than current emissions, if cuts to carbon are left to the future and not made in this decade, it will be too late to stay within the 1.5°C limit.

Birol made it clear that the technology needed to reach net zero is neither impossible nor futuristic.

“These technologies are already invented, but not yet in full development. Innovation is critical, but the technologies are here with us,” he said.

The crucial new technologies in development are advanced batteries — particularly for use in electric vehicles — hydrogen and carbon capture.

These are going to be essential, because some sectors are especially difficult to decarbonize, such as aviation, shipping, steel and cement manufacturing, and those using heavy-duty road vehicles.

Birol said that most of the rest of the global economy could be decarbonized using economical technologies that are already in widespread use, such as wind and solar power.

The IEA has set out 400 milestones for governments to reach, including the phasing out of new fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035 and the decarbonization of global electricity generation by 2040.

Its analysis also took into account a global population rise of about 2 billion people, as well as the need to supply electricity to the 785 million people who do not have access to it.

Doing so would cost about US$40 billion per year, or 1 percent of global annual energy sector investment, and would cut premature deaths from indoor air pollution by about 2.5 million per year.

The IEA undertook the report — the most comprehensive yet into the global requirements to meet the net zero emissions target — at the request of the British government.

COP26 president Alok Sharma, a former British secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, said: “We must act now to scale up clean technologies in all sectors, and phase out both coal power and polluting vehicles in the coming decade.”

“Our first goal for the UK as COP26 presidency is to put the world on a path to driving down emissions, until they reach net zero by the middle of this century,” Sharma said.