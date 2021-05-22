Growing Taiwan’s biotech industries

By Steven Wu 吳智遠





Taiwan has in the past few days seen a significant increase in the number of recorded COVID-19 cases, and people are hearing alarming news of new cluster infections and cases of unknown transmission, giving rise to the worrying possibility of hidden sources of the virus domestically, as well as the danger of an explosion in community infections.

The events of the past few days have shown that, despite Taiwan’s impressive record in keeping the virus at bay, the difficulties posed by the pandemic and the inadequate number of administered vaccinations mean that as soon as restrictions are relaxed, the virus starts spreading. It seems that the outstanding performance was standing on shaky ground.

The UK and the US are only now beginning to wrest some form of normality back from the chaos of the past year, which is generally attributed to the mass vaccinations starting to take effect. The reason the UK and the US have been able to ensure an adequate source of shots and to implement their vaccination programs smoothly is in no small part due to their own advanced biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Taiwan’s pandemic response is without a doubt going to be hobbled by its lack of a world-class pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Taiwan’s biomedical sector has long been among the most advanced and its standards of medical treatment are well regarded, but the manufacturing side has fallen somewhat below expectations. This has laid bare a whole range of problems, such as a lack of a standard bearer, integrated ecosystem, thriving capital market or opportunities for the many graduates in related fields to enter the workplace. Few of these problems can be solved in the short term, but that does not mean the government cannot strategically reduce the distance between Taiwan and world-class pharmaceutical companies overseas.

One way to do this is to seek out opportunities to collaborate with world class pharmaceutical firms through open innovation frameworks. Although these companies are well-resourced, they still face many problems that they cannot solve on their own, and many post them on platforms such as InnoCentive or HeroX. Last year, the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, all posted information on these platforms, which might encourage new biotech companies, technological service providers and university researchers to contribute.

A second way would be to take steps to encourage some of these world-class pharmaceutical companies to set up shop in Taiwan. Research has shown that biotech and pharmaceutical companies have an industrial clustering effect, so when a major firm’s research center is established, it attracts smaller biotech companies and service providers to form a supporting ecosystem, leading to the creation of many job opportunities and, through cooperation with local universities, drive further research and development. The government should encourage the world’s 10 foremost pharmaceutical firms to establish a foothold in Taiwan and set up research centers here.

By doing so, the nation can build a local industrial ecosystem supported by small biotech companies and technology service firms with the ability to cooperate with world-class pharmaceutical companies. By bringing in the research and development dynamism, capital and cooperation, together with the industrial vision of leading global pharmaceutical companies, we could create an environment for cultivating world-class pharmaceutical companies of our own.

Steven Wu is a biotechnology and medicine researcher and manager.

Translated by Paul Cooper