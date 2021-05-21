It is up to us to prevent catastrophic costs in the next pandemic

By Palitha Abeykoon, Maha El Rabbat and David Nabarro





As special envoys on COVID-19 for the director-general of the WHO, we have witnessed firsthand the intensity of the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in poorer communities. This profound tragedy has been evolving before our eyes and still is nowhere near its end.

In our experience, the priority in responding to an infectious disease is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of current and future generations. At the same time, we are increasingly concerned by the tremendous social and economic damage that COVID-19 has wrought. With people everywhere struggling to preserve their livelihoods under the constant threat of the novel coronavirus, it has become clear that this pandemic is more than a health emergency — it has become a global whole-of-society crisis.

In this context, one of our greatest fears is that after decades of improvement, future generations’ prospects have suddenly plummeted. Some regions are experiencing a reversal of gains achieved in the past 20 years. Achievements such as higher employment, expanded essential services and better education (particularly for girls) are at risk. So are improvements in infrastructure, water and sanitation, disease control, political stability and governance institutions.

This loss of momentum toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 could have far-reaching costs, most of which would be borne by the most vulnerable. Consider the vaccine rollout. Through extraordinary global scientific cooperation, the international community has created the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), which facilitates the sharing of technology, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility to deliver vaccines equitably and efficiently around the world.

However, while hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have been administered globally, there are deep disparities. In high-income countries, vaccine supplies are sufficient enough to provide for about one-quarter of their populations. In low-income countries, this figure drops to one in 500. No one is safe until these cutting-edge technologies are made available to everyone. This is because the longer we delay, the greater the risk that dangerous new variants could emerge.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is certainly not the last contagious pathogen that humanity is going to face. However, it could be the last one that inflicts such exorbitant costs.

Whether the next pandemic can be prevented is up to us all. Success is going to depend on commitments from all countries to implement the WHO’s International Health Regulations, a legal framework for establishing how nations should prepare for and respond to the cross-border transmission of pathogens and other health emergencies.

Beyond implementing these existing measures, world leaders and the global community should follow six additional steps.

First, we must dramatically increase investment in global preparedness so that we can spot potential pandemics as early as possible. There is now ample evidence of what works well, and we have gained hard-earned experience in getting the necessary systems to function as they should, everywhere. All countries should commit to sharing relevant information rapidly.

Second, we must do more to prevent pathogens from moving from animals and the environment to humans. That means appreciating the risks of crossover transmission, and adopting a “One Health” mindset that reflects awareness of biological interdependencies and our shared obligation to protect fragile ecosystems.

Third, we need to ensure that all countries can respond rapidly when the alarm bells start ringing. There is an urgent demand for more investment in local, national and regional health systems, particularly those that lack the capacity for prompt detection and response.

Fourth, public officials need to demonstrate enlightened leadership by engaging in constructive international cooperation, without which the world is at risk. As WHO envoys, we are encouraged by the call from 26 heads of state and government, the president of the European Council and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness. This effort can provide a solid foundation for high-level coordination between governments. Ideally, it would result in a formal agreement designed to complement the International Health Regulations and drive a simultaneous upgrade in all national systems that need it.

Fifth, we must intensify international cooperation to develop and deliver the vaccines, diagnostics and treatments that are necessary for achieving universal health coverage. That means building on initiatives such as the ACT-A to establish a permanent mechanism for ensuring equitable access to critical health technologies for all who need them.

Lastly, and above all, there is an urgent need to reset the response to this crisis. Everyone needs to recommit to supporting a singular and cohesive strategy that is built on equity and fairness, driven by a single-minded focus to end the pandemic as quickly as possible, and in keeping with the WHO’s mantra: “Solidarity, science and solutions.”

As special envoys for COVID-19, we support countries and communities as they confront this crisis. Our task is to prevent and mitigate as much damage as possible, which requires concerted action within and between countries to implement the right public health policies and build capacity wherever it is falling short. Sustaining these efforts is going to be critical because it could be many months — even years — before vaccines against current and future variants of the virus are accessible to everyone.

We urge everyone to do their part to help prevent, prepare for and manage the next outbreak. Above all, we call on today’s leaders to muster the solidarity needed to work together for the common good. The decisions of today’s leaders are going to have implications for everyone in the future.

Palitha Abeykoon is a senior adviser at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health. Maha El Rabbat is a former Egyptian minister of health and population. David Nabarro is a former special adviser to the UN secretary-general.

Copyright: Project Syndicate