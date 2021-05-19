Deliveries demand trash answer

By Wei Shih-chang 魏世昌





A consensus has gradually formed in many countries on a need to reduce single-use plastics, including takeout cups and utensils, in the food industry.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) last year expanded restrictions on the use of plastics: In addition to banning food and drink vendors from providing single-use plastic utensils and straws, the agency rewards customers who use environmentally friendly beverage containers through pricing incentives.

However, research published last year by Greenpeace found that 2 billion single-use drink containers are sold in Taiwan every year. The organization has called on the EPA to revise its restrictions to include single-use beverage containers and to speed up progress toward a total ban on single-use plastics.

How the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of single-use plastics can be seen in the increased amount of garbage. As a result of the government’s disease prevention measures, including home isolation and discouraging crowds, more people are using online platforms to purchase takeouts, and have food and drinks delivered to their homes.

Every time someone places an order, single-use plastic cups, containers and utensils are used, which has led to an explosion in residential waste.

In the first half of last year alone, Taiwan recycled 73,863 tonnes of paper containers, an increase of 28,000 tonnes from the previous year, or nearly 300 percent, EPA data showed.

How can the amount of single-use plastics in the food and beverage industry be reduced?

One solution would be to recycle and reuse more containers. In the US, start-ups such as Dispatch Goods and DeliverZero produce reusable containers that takeout places can use for delivery items. After their use, the containers are collected, sanitized and reused, making food deliveries convenient and environmentally friendly.

One company says that its containers can be used more than 7,000 times before needing to be replaced. The companies do not charge people a fee and have even devised a collection system: People have six weeks from the date of the food order to return the container, and can return them in-person to the restaurant or through the food delivery person when placing a new order.

To prevent its plastic reduction aim from going into reverse, the government should consider expanding the ban on single-use plastics to include food delivery orders.

Wei Shih-chang works in the information industry.

Translated by Edward Jones