Corrupt politicians

On May 8, I read that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is proposing “reform measures” for joining the party (“DPP proposes checks on members,” May 8, page 3).

In the article, DPP Taipei chapter head Enoch Wu (吳怡農) says how the party would make progress in politics with democratic values.

Wu then proposes measures to screen people who want to join the DPP. The rest of the article is basically virtue-signaling and ends with a slam against the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

First, this is only a set of guidelines for the DPP. Does publishing guidelines that members may or may not follow mean anything? Plus it is all handled internally — only within the DPP. This has nothing to do with democracy as Wu alluded.

We also know that DPP discipline has absolutely nothing to do with democracy if this is interpreted as legislators representing their constituents. DPP members can be punished for respecting their constituents’ democratic wishes.

Second, this is merely a red herring to distract the people of Taiwan. Most people I have talked to cited corruption (across party, national and municipal levels) as the No. 1 problem in Taiwanese politics, but are whisperingly afraid to talk about it. (Many foreigners also perceive Taiwanese politics as corrupt.)

There is a simple yet effective undertaking that would go a long way to cleaning up corruption. As legislators are also known as lawmakers, why let lawmakers into any lawmaking position if they have broken the law and been convicted for it? Why focus on gang affiliation which is meaningless?

Here is the obvious answer: If you have a criminal record — a conviction for a serious offense — you cannot be a lawmaker. Nothing to work out: no ifs, ands or buts.

[Editor’s note: People who have been convicted of corruption or vote-buying, or who have yet to serve a prison term for any other offense, may not run for public office in Taiwan, according to Article 26 of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).]

Say no to lawmakers who have broken the law and been convicted for it!

In late 2018, there were 170 candidates with criminal records (i.e. convictions) running for positions. The two main parties had both refused to comment on this as of mid-October 2018. What have they done? What progress has there been since then?

Michael Ranieri

Chiayi City