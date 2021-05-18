Corrupt politicians
On May 8, I read that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is proposing “reform measures” for joining the party (“DPP proposes checks on members,” May 8, page 3).
In the article, DPP Taipei chapter head Enoch Wu (吳怡農) says how the party would make progress in politics with democratic values.
Wu then proposes measures to screen people who want to join the DPP. The rest of the article is basically virtue-signaling and ends with a slam against the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
First, this is only a set of guidelines for the DPP. Does publishing guidelines that members may or may not follow mean anything? Plus it is all handled internally — only within the DPP. This has nothing to do with democracy as Wu alluded.
We also know that DPP discipline has absolutely nothing to do with democracy if this is interpreted as legislators representing their constituents. DPP members can be punished for respecting their constituents’ democratic wishes.
Second, this is merely a red herring to distract the people of Taiwan. Most people I have talked to cited corruption (across party, national and municipal levels) as the No. 1 problem in Taiwanese politics, but are whisperingly afraid to talk about it. (Many foreigners also perceive Taiwanese politics as corrupt.)
There is a simple yet effective undertaking that would go a long way to cleaning up corruption. As legislators are also known as lawmakers, why let lawmakers into any lawmaking position if they have broken the law and been convicted for it? Why focus on gang affiliation which is meaningless?
Here is the obvious answer: If you have a criminal record — a conviction for a serious offense — you cannot be a lawmaker. Nothing to work out: no ifs, ands or buts.
[Editor’s note: People who have been convicted of corruption or vote-buying, or who have yet to serve a prison term for any other offense, may not run for public office in Taiwan, according to Article 26 of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).]
Say no to lawmakers who have broken the law and been convicted for it!
In late 2018, there were 170 candidates with criminal records (i.e. convictions) running for positions. The two main parties had both refused to comment on this as of mid-October 2018. What have they done? What progress has there been since then?
Michael Ranieri
Chiayi City
Taiwan has finally become an ongoing public issue in Canada, due in part to its success in keeping out COVID-19, and the Chinese Communist Party’s successful efforts to offend just about everyone in Canada. Following the lead of right-wing US politicians, Canadian conservative pundits and Canadian Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Chong (莊文浩) of the Conservative Party, politicians are urging Canada to “recognize Taiwan.” There is a small problem here for Canada, which has a different history of relations with Taiwan than the US. For Canada to “recognize” Taiwan as things stand would be to re-recognize the Republic of China
Would the US be prepared to risk a catastrophic war with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to protect the Republic of China, better known as Taiwan? US President Joe Biden laid out his vision clearly last month. He sees the rivalry between the PRC and the US as a global conflict between democracy and autocracy, and Taiwan is unquestionably one of Asia’s most successful democracies. In 1954, then-US president Dwight D. Eisenhower threatened to use nuclear weapons after China shelled a rocky islet near Taiwan’s coast, when the country was still a military dictatorship. Things were different then. The US
Taiwan is facing its severest outbreak since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Everyone should do their part to maintain social order, starting by not panic buying. While a cluster infection linked to China Airlines that started last month has gradually subsided, new clusters have been found in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), New Taipei City’s Wugu (五股) and Lujhou (蘆洲) districts and Yilan County’s Luodong District (羅東), with their links still being investigated. The daily number of local cases continues to set records, with yesterday’s number rising to 180 (not including five imported cases), leading the government to raise the pandemic alert in New
EDITORIAL CARTOON