EDITORIAL: Tackle the coronavirus now

The government should step up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, and boost relief funds and vaccine purchases as spiraling new infections jolt the TAIEX and put the economy at risk.

The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.99 percent, or 473 points, to 15,353.89, the lowest since late January, after daily domestic COVID-19 infections rose by a record 333 new cases. Turnover shrank to NT$480.187 billion.

As infections escalate, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said the nation’s borders would stay closed to non-residents until June 18.

As it becomes more difficult to trace the origins of new infections, there are concerns that the CECC will raise the alert level in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 4 — a full lockdown — halting all business activities, including those at factories. The center could issue a level 4 alert if the daily number of new cases surpasses 100 for 14 days in a row.

A full lockdown would have a much more severe effect on domestic demand, especially private consumption, with restaurants, travel agencies and night markets shut down.

Domestic demand, private investment and government consumption contributed 3.63 percentage points to Taiwan’s GDP growth of 8.16 percent in the first quarter of this year, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) data showed.

To minimize the pandemic’s economic effects, the government extended its pandemic relief and stimulus program by one year until the end of June next year and increased its funds by NT$210 billion (US$7.49 billion). Restaurant operators, night market food stalls as well as other small and medium-sized businesses can apply for financial aid.

However, the fund is much smaller than Japan’s US$285 billion and South Korea’s US$85.6 billion. The government should consider scaling up the fund’s size, and making it more accessible to small and micro companies to prevent bankruptcies, as they are more vulnerable to sudden losses in income.

As Taiwan relies heavily on exports for economic growth, manufacturers are cautious about the risk of factory closures. A level 4 alert would lead to a drop in production and exports, and crimp economic growth.

Exports contributed 4.53 percentage points to last quarter’s GDP. The DGBAS was planning to raise its full-year GDP growth forecast to 5.1 percent, from 4.64 percent previously. Now that COVID-19 has become widespread in Taiwan, that likelihood looks slim.

Boosting vaccinations should go along with pandemic control measures. Taiwan should catch up with developed countries and speed up vaccinations, as they are considered the last and best resort to rein in COVID-19 and return to normal life.

Vaccine availability is a key issue faced by the government. Less than 1 percent of the nation’s population has received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The CECC said it has ordered 15 million vaccines from Moderna and other suppliers. It did not disclose when those vaccines would arrive.

The center also plans to procure vaccines from local developers, but it is uncertain whether local vaccine makers will start production by July as the government hopes. Major vaccine makers Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp, United Biomedical Inc and Adimmune Corp are planning to roll out vaccines early next quarter at the earliest.

As the nation’s outbreak reaches a pivotal stage, the government should consider taking more aggressive measures to rein in the virus.