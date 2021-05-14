As the nation’s health officials and medical professionals strain every sinew to curb a sudden surge of COVID-19 cluster infections — the most serious outbreak of the disease experienced by Taiwan to date — the public is for the most part staying calm and behaving responsibly. That cannot be said for some of the nation’s politicians.
The most egregious example is Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰), who on Monday told a news conference that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed by firing squad. Taiwan’s legislature is world-famous for its boisterous debating style, which often descends into scuffles, juvenile stunts and even chair throwing — but for a lawmaker to call for a minister’s execution surely marks a new low.
Fai’s outburst betrays a man whose mindset is still stuck in the Martial Law era, when KMT apparatchiks regularly had dissidents bumped off. Old habits die hard. While Taiwan long ago threw off the shackles of the KMT’s authoritarian party-state, there still exists an undercurrent of fanatical “deep blue,” pro-
authoritarian head-bangers who might be motivated by Fai’s words to do something stupid.
In 1170, English King Henry II famously uttered the words: “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” Interpreting the words as an order, four knights rode to Canterbury Cathedral and murdered the then-archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket. Loose language has consequences: Fai should be investigated for a possible breach of legislative standards.
Fai’s outburst also reflects an ingrained blame culture within contemporary politics — certainly not limited to Taiwan — that seeks out easy scapegoats on which to pin the blame for anything that goes wrong in society.
The government has been widely praised for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, both domestically and abroad. Chen and his team at the Central Epidemic Command Center deserve a large part of the credit for this. Yet, in Fai’s eyes, Chen has gone from hero to zero and now deserves to be pumped full of lead.
Veteran actress Ann Lang (郎祖筠) on Tuesday branded the government’s reintroduction of restrictions on large gatherings as an “attack on the arts and entertainment industry,” and mocked calls for cooperation and patience as “flatulence.”
People currently calling for Chen’s head on a stake or moaning about the introduction of moderate restrictions need to get some perspective. Have they no notion of what other countries have been going through during the past 18 months?
Stringent lockdown policies have caused real suffering in so many societies around the world: small and medium-sized businesses have gone to the wall, countless jobs have been destroyed and many people have been denied the chance to say goodbye to their terminally ill loved ones, or been forced to do so separated by a cold pane of glass.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic that does not respect borders. It is nothing short of a miracle that Taiwan has been able to prevent a serious outbreak of the disease within its borders for this long. It was inevitable that, sooner or later, the nation’s defenses would be ruptured.
Fortunately, the majority of the public are displaying more common sense than some politicians. An opinion poll commissioned by Global Views magazine, published on Monday, showed that Chen enjoys an 80.6 percent satisfaction rating, and that a majority of 48.4 percent of respondents are satisfied with Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) performance.
Nobody wants to have their lives unduly disrupted, but now is the time to pull together as a nation as we try to put the virus back in its box, and avert the devastating economic and social consequences that could flow from a full-scale lockdown.
Last week, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, said in a statement that they have decided to end their marriage. The news immediately caused a global sensation. When my daughter heard that I was going to write a newspaper op-ed to comment on the matter, she made sure to remind me not to focus on the divorce agreement or the handling of the world’s richest couple’s wealth. Instead of talking about how much money Melinda Gates would get from the divorce, my daughter wanted me to focus on the many sacrifices she has made, and on her many
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) expressed “deep concern” over the staggering rise of COVID-19 cases in India, and offered to supply medical equipment and vaccine doses to the country, but his overtures sparked debate in India’s academic and political circles about his sincerity to help, particularly as it was followed by a vulgar display of schadenfreude over the hundreds of thousands of cremations of deaths caused by the virus in the country. The vast majority of Indians were already angry and frustrated with Beijing needling the country on a number of issues, including imports from China, which were abruptly stopped
Explore within a 160km radius of central Taiwan and you would stumble across some of world’s most majestic mountains, breathtaking lakes and awe-inspiring valleys. You would also find 95 percent of the world’s most advanced chipmaking. While lacking the same postcard views as Yushan or Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is still a treasure. The company went from being the upstart of a government industrial think tank to the most crucial chip supplier in the world, but even as it has grown into a US$540 billion company, management has stubbornly kept all state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity at just three
Given China’s regional might, it is little surprise that the nation casts a long shadow across Asia — including in its media coverage. However, we are now seeing a disturbing trend of Western media casting a favorable light on China, right as it stands accused of suppressing democracy in Hong Kong, interning Uighurs and obscuring investigations into the origins of COVID-19. At the same time, important coverage of Asian democracies, such as Taiwan’s 20-place leap in the Democracy Index last year — in the midst of a pandemic that brought major constrictions of democratic rights in many places — gets