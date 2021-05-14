EDITORIAL: Keep calm and carry on

As the nation’s health officials and medical professionals strain every sinew to curb a sudden surge of COVID-19 cluster infections — the most serious outbreak of the disease experienced by Taiwan to date — the public is for the most part staying calm and behaving responsibly. That cannot be said for some of the nation’s politicians.

The most egregious example is Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰), who on Monday told a news conference that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed by firing squad. Taiwan’s legislature is world-famous for its boisterous debating style, which often descends into scuffles, juvenile stunts and even chair throwing — but for a lawmaker to call for a minister’s execution surely marks a new low.

Fai’s outburst betrays a man whose mindset is still stuck in the Martial Law era, when KMT apparatchiks regularly had dissidents bumped off. Old habits die hard. While Taiwan long ago threw off the shackles of the KMT’s authoritarian party-state, there still exists an undercurrent of fanatical “deep blue,” pro-

authoritarian head-bangers who might be motivated by Fai’s words to do something stupid.

In 1170, English King Henry II famously uttered the words: “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” Interpreting the words as an order, four knights rode to Canterbury Cathedral and murdered the then-archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket. Loose language has consequences: Fai should be investigated for a possible breach of legislative standards.

Fai’s outburst also reflects an ingrained blame culture within contemporary politics — certainly not limited to Taiwan — that seeks out easy scapegoats on which to pin the blame for anything that goes wrong in society.

The government has been widely praised for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, both domestically and abroad. Chen and his team at the Central Epidemic Command Center deserve a large part of the credit for this. Yet, in Fai’s eyes, Chen has gone from hero to zero and now deserves to be pumped full of lead.

Veteran actress Ann Lang (郎祖筠) on Tuesday branded the government’s reintroduction of restrictions on large gatherings as an “attack on the arts and entertainment industry,” and mocked calls for cooperation and patience as “flatulence.”

People currently calling for Chen’s head on a stake or moaning about the introduction of moderate restrictions need to get some perspective. Have they no notion of what other countries have been going through during the past 18 months?

Stringent lockdown policies have caused real suffering in so many societies around the world: small and medium-sized businesses have gone to the wall, countless jobs have been destroyed and many people have been denied the chance to say goodbye to their terminally ill loved ones, or been forced to do so separated by a cold pane of glass.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic that does not respect borders. It is nothing short of a miracle that Taiwan has been able to prevent a serious outbreak of the disease within its borders for this long. It was inevitable that, sooner or later, the nation’s defenses would be ruptured.

Fortunately, the majority of the public are displaying more common sense than some politicians. An opinion poll commissioned by Global Views magazine, published on Monday, showed that Chen enjoys an 80.6 percent satisfaction rating, and that a majority of 48.4 percent of respondents are satisfied with Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) performance.

Nobody wants to have their lives unduly disrupted, but now is the time to pull together as a nation as we try to put the virus back in its box, and avert the devastating economic and social consequences that could flow from a full-scale lockdown.