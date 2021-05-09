EDITORIAL: Underscoring Taiwan’s WHA bid

To sustain the unprecedented momentum of global support for Taiwan, the government should continue to prove itself capable of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, while many crises are threatening its accomplishments.

In a joint communique, the foreign ministers of the G7 nations on Wednesday voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, echoing a US-Japan statement from April 16.

The communique was followed by a French Senate resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “objections registered by the government of the People’s Republic of China” block Taiwan from participating in the World Health Assembly (WHA), which starts on May 24.

The international support might be mostly symbolic, as Taiwan’s participation depends on a decision by WHO executives.

Nonetheless, the strong support, amounting to a diplomatic breakthrough for Taiwan, would be almost inconceivable in normal times and could pave the way for the nation’s increased involvement in regional and international affairs.

In the face of an ever more challenging COVID-19 pandemic, the government should continue to prove that its disease prevention success relies not on “good fortune,” as a New York Times report claimed, but on quick responses and effective policies.

Particularly, Taiwanese living in India have since last month been facing a life-threatening crisis as the spread of the virus has spiraled out of control there. More than 20 Taiwanese have been infected, including a businessman surnamed Yang (楊), who passed away on Thursday last week. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India has reported that six of its staff have been infected, including the office’s deputy head.

The government has been avoiding the word “evacuation” when discussing plans to bring them home, citing diplomatic concerns. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said it has information on more than 100 Taiwanese in India, should take pre-emptive measures to protect them, before India imposes a nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, a cluster of 31 infections of China Airlines employees and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel staff, as well as their close contacts, has exposed flaws in the relaxation of disease-prevention policies and communication among government agencies.

For example, the hotel accepted bookings from regular guests while using some floors to quarantine airline employees. Although visitors to the hotel in February reported that ordinary guests might be exposed to those under quarantine, and the Central Epidemic Command Center required the Taoyuan City Government to investigate, it became a loophole for the virus to spread. While the cluster is limited to traceable groups, the city government, the Tourism Bureau and the Civil Aeronautics Administration seem to be passing the buck regarding which agency is liable for management flaws at the hotel.

Two confirmed cases, a pilot and a flight attendant, reportedly visited a bar during their self-health management period, provoking the questions of why airline staff deserve laxer regulations than the rest of the public and whether the state-run carrier is complying with government regulations.

As the government is renewing its annual bid for participation in the WHA, it should make sure that its performance underscores its slogans — “Taiwan can help” and “Let Taiwan help” — instead of just staging ceremonies to mark the donation of medical supplies to countries in need.