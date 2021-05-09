To sustain the unprecedented momentum of global support for Taiwan, the government should continue to prove itself capable of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, while many crises are threatening its accomplishments.
In a joint communique, the foreign ministers of the G7 nations on Wednesday voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, echoing a US-Japan statement from April 16.
The communique was followed by a French Senate resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “objections registered by the government of the People’s Republic of China” block Taiwan from participating in the World Health Assembly (WHA), which starts on May 24.
The international support might be mostly symbolic, as Taiwan’s participation depends on a decision by WHO executives.
Nonetheless, the strong support, amounting to a diplomatic breakthrough for Taiwan, would be almost inconceivable in normal times and could pave the way for the nation’s increased involvement in regional and international affairs.
In the face of an ever more challenging COVID-19 pandemic, the government should continue to prove that its disease prevention success relies not on “good fortune,” as a New York Times report claimed, but on quick responses and effective policies.
Particularly, Taiwanese living in India have since last month been facing a life-threatening crisis as the spread of the virus has spiraled out of control there. More than 20 Taiwanese have been infected, including a businessman surnamed Yang (楊), who passed away on Thursday last week. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India has reported that six of its staff have been infected, including the office’s deputy head.
The government has been avoiding the word “evacuation” when discussing plans to bring them home, citing diplomatic concerns. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said it has information on more than 100 Taiwanese in India, should take pre-emptive measures to protect them, before India imposes a nationwide lockdown.
Meanwhile, a cluster of 31 infections of China Airlines employees and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel staff, as well as their close contacts, has exposed flaws in the relaxation of disease-prevention policies and communication among government agencies.
For example, the hotel accepted bookings from regular guests while using some floors to quarantine airline employees. Although visitors to the hotel in February reported that ordinary guests might be exposed to those under quarantine, and the Central Epidemic Command Center required the Taoyuan City Government to investigate, it became a loophole for the virus to spread. While the cluster is limited to traceable groups, the city government, the Tourism Bureau and the Civil Aeronautics Administration seem to be passing the buck regarding which agency is liable for management flaws at the hotel.
Two confirmed cases, a pilot and a flight attendant, reportedly visited a bar during their self-health management period, provoking the questions of why airline staff deserve laxer regulations than the rest of the public and whether the state-run carrier is complying with government regulations.
As the government is renewing its annual bid for participation in the WHA, it should make sure that its performance underscores its slogans — “Taiwan can help” and “Let Taiwan help” — instead of just staging ceremonies to mark the donation of medical supplies to countries in need.
Taking advantage of my Taipei Times editors’ forbearance, I thought I would go with a change of pace by offering a few observations on an interesting nature topic, the many varieties of snakes in Taiwan. I will be drawing on my experiences living in Taiwan five times, from my teenage years in Kaohsiung back in the early sixties, to my last assignment as American Institute in Taiwan Director in 2006-9. Taiwan, with its semitropical climate, is a perfect setting for serpents. Indeed, one might say serpents are an integral part of the island’s ecosystem. Taiwan is warm, humid, with lots of
China constantly seeks out ways to complain about perceived slights and provocations as pretexts for its own aggressive behavior. It is both victimization paranoia and a form of information warfare that keeps the West on the defensive. True to form, China objected even to the innocuous reference to Taiwan at April 16’s summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Neither leader’s prepared remarks even mentioned Taiwan, out of deference to the Japanese side. Biden’s opening statement was modest: “Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for US-Japanese alliance and for our shared security.
Determined to keep a permanent grip on power, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has abandoned former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) dogma of “hiding our capacities and biding our time” along with the “peaceful development” line that prevailed under former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin (江澤民) and Hu Jintao (胡錦濤). Instead, he is treading a “wolf warrior” path of diplomacy that resorts to coercion, debt entrapment and hostage-taking. Externally, Xi’s China has claimed that it would never seek hegemony, yet it challenges the free, rules-based international order wherever it can. While insisting that it will not export its ideology, it has
As the US’ mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues at a record pace, one question under debate is what the administration of US President Joe Biden should do with its extra doses — and especially where to send them. One country that should be at the top of a donation list is Taiwan, in recognition of the help that it provided to the US at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. After weeks of pressure, the Biden administration announced that it is now “looking at options to share American-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses.” By summer, it is clear that anyone in the