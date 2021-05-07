Vaccines and easing restrictions on borders

Despite the cluster of COVID-19 infections among China Airlines pilots, people in general have not been rushing to get vaccinated, mostly because of a wait-and-see attitude.

One reason for this attitude is concern over vaccine side effects. Certain political parties and TV pundits have been deliberately exaggerating the side effects, and people remain hesitant no matter how much the government clarifies factors such as the background rates of adverse events.

Another reason is that Taiwan has not yet received shipments of the US-made Moderna vaccine, which Taiwanese are keener to use than AstraZeneca. Lastly, the lifting of strict border restrictions appears to be a distant prospect, so people are thinking: “Why rush to get vaccinated when strict border controls, which protected Taiwan so well last year, are still in place?”

There are two prerequisites for the strict border restrictions to be removed. One is for the epidemic to gradually come under control as more people in other countries get vaccinated, and, more importantly, for there to be widespread vaccination of people in Taiwan. However, as long as the borders are not open, people will feel that there is no need to get vaccinated. If people do not get vaccinated, borders cannot be opened, and people will go on not getting vaccinated, creating an endless cycle of one thing obstructing the other.

One way to break this cycle, other than the one that nobody wants to see — a real community outbreak in Taiwan — would be to propose a timetable for relaxing border controls. In conjunction with the vaccination program, this would put an end to the wait-and-see attitude. For example, it could be announced that, starting from a certain month and on a trial basis, the isolation period for people entering the country would be shortened for those who have received two doses of vaccine, as confirmed by antibody tests, and that after a further three months, the requirement for such people to be isolated after entering the country might be removed altogether.

The focus of global epidemic prevention has shifted from sealing borders to strengthening each country’s internal disease prevention capabilities. Likewise, Taiwan must gradually shift from pursuing zero community infections to achieving zero severe illness. This will require vaccination of the entire population.

All aspects of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign are unprecedentedly complex, be it the number of people who need to be vaccinated, the number of doses or post-vaccination procedures. Sufficient incentives should be provided to encourage hospitals and primary clinics to offer jabs. If expensive equipment such as cold-chain components is needed, the government should provide it.

If the government pays out NT$600 (US$21.44) or NT$700 per person and 30 or more people make appointments, the government can delegate a hospital or a clinic to work overtime by opening weekend and nighttime clinics. In that case, the total budget should not come to more than NT$20 billion. That would be an excellent investment compared with the prolonged cost of fighting the epidemic or failing in the attempt.

To administer 30 million doses of vaccine in an orderly manner within four months, it would be necessary to stagger admissions by adopting an appointment system like that used in the US. Similarly, the timetable for relaxing border restrictions should be announced four or five months in advance to give people enough time to get vaccinated.

The nation cannot wait until the last moment and have the disastrous situation of more than 10 million people trying to squeeze their vaccinations into the last month or two before border restrictions are relaxed.

Liu Ying is a physician.

Translated by Julian Clegg