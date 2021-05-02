John J. Tkacik, Jr. On Taiwan: The last half century of Taiwan’s ‘unsettled’ status

In the excitement over last week’s Biden-Suga Summit in Washington, it was easy to forget — if you ever knew — that April 28th is the fiftieth anniversary of a momentous but long-forgotten episode in the history of the United States’ public policy toward Taiwan. On that day in 1971, US State Department Spokesman, Charles W. Bray III, approached the lectern in the Department’s press gallery late in the afternoon, to resume where he had broken off earlier in the day to seek clarity on a Taiwan question. What Taiwan question? In April, 1971, America was in the thrall of the US