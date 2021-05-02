Not long ago, the Legislative Yuan passed the initial review of draft regulations on innovation in industry-university cooperation and talent cultivation in national key areas, which has drawn considerable attention and concern from students and teachers.
The proposal aims to bring the resources and thinking of the corporate sector to universities to jointly establish independent research schools to serve as “innovation sandboxes” and develop talent in key areas. These areas might include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the circular economy and smart manufacturing, as well as new agriculture and finance.
As the draft legislation is geared toward pursuing industry-university innovation, certain aspects might be bad for university democracy. In particular, in the version proposed by the Ministry of Education Department of Higher Education, there is no mention of student representation in the review, monitoring or management committees of the proposed type of schools.
The agency in charge of Taiwan’s higher education should pay attention to how the role and importance of student representatives has been overlooked in drafting the legislation.
According to Article 15 of the draft, concerning the design of a monitoring committee, the university president would have the power to nominate all members, with the exception of government representatives. This would essentially allow the school president to act as player and referee in a ballgame, leading to inadequate oversight.
In response to public criticism, the department has said that although a school president would have the right to nominate committee members, the nominees would still need the university assembly’s approval, and the operation regulations of the monitoring committee would be given to the assembly for reference.
Under the principle of “university autonomy,” a school assembly is the most important channel for teachers and students to hold a university accountable. Even if the legislation is passed to allow enterprises and universities to jointly establish research schools, such schools would still be in the scope of a university despite their independent nature and should be supervised by the university.
That being so, teacher representatives on a monitoring committee should be elected by all representatives of the university assembly, and student representatives should be recommended by a student association consisting of elected members.
Should the government try to stimulate innovation by relaxing regulations if it means sacrificing university democracy? The means (relaxation) should not be mixed with the goal (innovation).
The higher education department and universities should never see students as obstacles to progress or innovation. They have tried to prevent students’ participation in school affairs by trying to exclude them from the decisionmaking mechanism. Such an attitude is one of the reasons students are worried that they might be marginalized once the draft is passed.
As the legislature starts to negotiate the wording of the legislation, legislators should uphold university democracy values and hold three-party public hearings, so that the parties involved can discuss the issues.
What kind of innovation model do we really want? How can we make Taiwan’s industry more competitive internationally? Let us reach a consensus to create a win-win situation for students, teachers and industry.
Huang Yan-cheng is a graduate student at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development.
Translated by Eddy Chang
