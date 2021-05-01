EDITORIAL: Tackling the low birthrate

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Monday said the government would increase its budget to tackle the declining birthrate, raising it from NT$55 billion (US$1.97 billion) annually to NT$85 billion.

The government has tried various measures in the past few years to address the issue, including increasing the number of preschools, as well as monthly subsidies for families. However, none of them have solved the problem, and this boost in funding is unlikely to make any difference either.

The falling birthrate would have a huge impact on the economy and the nation’s ability to defend itself, and the government must speak with young people and couples to find out what is holding them back, and whether there is anything it could do to change their minds.

An article published by Deutsche Welle in 2015 cited an Academia Sinica researcher as saying that access to higher education has enabled Taiwanese women to find fulfillment outside of marriage, which means they tend to focus on their careers and put off marriage until much later — if they get married at all. As Taiwan is a society where pregnancy out of wedlock is not generally accepted, that means women would not have children until later, or not at all, the article said. Men interviewed by the researcher also voiced concern over housing affordability, as owning a home is a prerequisite for many Taiwanese parents to approve of their daughter’s marriage.

The article raises two key issues that the government must resolve: make housing more accessible for young couples, and encourage companies to make workplaces more flexible for married women and mothers. Taiwanese society and businesses might be resistant to change, but failure to change would inevitably cut into economic profits and make the nation’s military impotent.

Childcare is also generally expensive, and subsidies help, but only to a limited extent. A blanket subsidy of NT$5,000 per month hardly makes sense when some young people cannot afford a home of their own, while other parents drive luxury sports cars. Subsidies should be based on individual need, and new parents with lower incomes should be able to take a longer leave from employment while retaining more — if not all — of their salary. It makes little sense to give a struggling family NT$5,000 and then tell them they can only take six months’ leave, and only retain 60 percent of their salary while doing so.

Preschool and daycare access also remains a major issue for many new parents, despite government efforts to solve the problem. Parents who want their children to attend a public kindergarten have to enter a lottery system, and if they fail to secure a spot, their only recourse is a private kindergarten, which costs three times more. The government must ensure that every family below a certain income level has access to public kindergartens or provide subsidies for those attending private kindergartens that are equivalent to the cost of public kindergartens. It could also consider allowing a parent to stay home from work with full pay to care for their children — and retain their positions until they return to work, should they wish to do so.

Men should also be given the same leave options as women, which would empower women to go back to work sooner after childbirth, while their male partners stay home to care for their child, if that is what the couple chooses to do. Similarly, this could empower same-sex couples who want to have children through surrogacy. Surrogacy is not allowed in Taiwan, but allowing it would be an option to empower couples who cannot conceive on their own, while also providing another avenue for tackling the declining birthrate.

The government must recognize that, while money is needed to help solve the issue of a low birthrate, money alone cannot solve the issue. It must speak to young people and tackle the issues they are most concerned about when considering marriage and childbirth.