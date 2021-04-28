Pilgrimage merger unlikely
The Taipei Times published a letter (Letters, April 22, page 8) that has interesting suggestions and I admire the author’s creativity.
However, as a person who has participated in the sea goddess’ pilgrimages many times, I would bluntly point out that although the author’s call seems to be positive and feasible in theory, the idea of merging the Matsu pilgrimages of different temples might not be as easy in practice as the author might think. The possibility of such a merger is extremely low.
As the timing and route of the Matsu pilgrimage of Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) are not so different from the timing and route of the procession of Gong Tian Temple (拱天宮) in Tongsiao Township’s (通霄) Baishatun (白沙屯) in Miaoli County, merging the annual pilgrimages of Taiwan’s two major temples might at first glance appear to be open to discussion.
However, each and every Taiwanese temple is unique and independent, and their followers have their own styles and cultures. Jenn Lann and Chao Tian temples are different groups with their individual and unique characteristics. They live in peace when each goes its own way, but if they were merged, it would be inappropriate and would create a procrustean bed.
The greatest difficulty in merging pilgrimages lies in the human factor, not Matsu.
For example, the Dajia Matsu of Jenn Lann Temple visits Feng Tian Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County’s Singang Township (新港), while the Baishatun Matsu of Gong Tian Temple visits Chao Tian Temple (朝天宮) in Yunlin County’s Beigang Township (北港) every year.
If the pilgrimages were merged, would Matsu visit Feng Tian or Chao Tian, or both?
This question alone would generate a great quarrel, not to mention that in 1988 Jenn Lann changed its route to cut out Chao Tian and add Feng Tian due to a dispute.
Given this situation, it is unlikely that Jenn Lann would revert to Chao Tian.
Similar situations would exist for other temples.
Matsu pilgrimages involve donations from followers to the temples organizing the events, as well as the local temples along their routes. The problem of finances would be hard to resolve with just a few words.
When I participated in Matsu pilgrimages, followers of the two major Matsu temples seemed to have developed a sense of comparison or even competition. As followers are unwilling to lose face or yield to each other, talks about a merger are infeasible.
As a merger is something that would never happen, further discussion about the issue seems quite unnecessary.
Hu Yen
Taipei
