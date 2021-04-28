Two posts by journalists about the Taroko Express No. 408 derailment have circulated on Facebook among people in the news industry. One senior journalist posted a photograph, in which all the reporters turned their cameras away when the victims’ bodies were removed from the scene of the crash. By not taking photos, they showed their respect for the victims and their families.
The other post, which was made anonymously, pointed out how aggressive and bloodthirsty the media are, and repeatedly apologized.
Both posts are intended to reveal the dilemmas and difficulties of reporters’ work on site, and to show their unwillingness to give in to bloodthirstiness.
Presumably they would have catered to the general opinion among Internet users, but strangely, despite that they were circulated among news industry personnel, the responses were not necessarily supportive.
To turn the camera away is equivalent to abandoning the news scene. Maybe this act was meant to be as moving as the legend of the Christmas Truce during World War I in 1914 — for the sake of a higher goal, enemies were willing to drop their weapons temporarily. That media workers — who are in constant competition — put aside their work at the scene means that they chose to surrender their work of communicating facts for a higher goal — be it humanity, or an attempt to establish a new model of journalism.
However, whether to shoot at the scene is one thing, and whether to include the clips in the newsreel, or whether to broadcast them, is another.
If a reporter has to avoid working at the scene to gain public respect for their profession, does that mean society does not need reporters? Is this really okay? Perhaps this is an ethical issue worth discussing in journalism classes.
As for the Facebook post in which the reporter kept apologizing, it has attracted lots of ridicule, as seen on my colleagues’ Facebook pages. In the post, the reporter cited many involuntary situations at work, and then apologized for these situations one by one. It does not qualify as an apology, because it just shifts the blame on to others.
However, judging from the post and a subsequent post from the same source, despite their fragmented content, they express an anxiety about the poster’s work flow and social positioning as a news industry professional.
Although there are a lot of controversies and issues worth reflecting on, the two posts convey a particular phenomenon: Journalists continue to reflect upon and do not ignore criticism from outside the news industry, but news content and presentation are dominated by revenue models.
Someone who is anxious about being trapped in this kind of work environment would do better to choose a medium that is not affected by the profit model.
Journalism is an industry that involves lots of hard work, but it is also a profession from which it is hard to gain generous remuneration.
However, it is a rather idealistic view that every journalist who is willing to devote themselves deserves respect. Sometimes the price of practicing this ideal is paid by society as a whole — the consequences of a reporter’s mistake are sometimes no less than a disaster, so it is not surprising that the profession comes under scrutiny.
As for Internet users who are unable to communicate with media outlets that are not on their political spectrum, people would do better to ignore them, and not waste their time and energy in responding to them.
Chang Yueh-han is an adjunct assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s department of journalism.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
No longer content to hide its capabilities and ambition, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears intent on alerting the world to its newfound strength by conducting various forms of military “gray zone” warfare in the Indo-Pacific region. One area of particular concern is the almost daily incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Last year, Chinese warplanes logged a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ, causing Taipei to scramble its fighter jets, issue warnings and activate missile defense systems. On Monday last week, Taiwan saw 25 Chinese military aircraft, including 14 Shenyang J-16 fighters, four Chengdu J-10
With the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) scheduled to hold a chairperson election in July, the party is embroiled in a phony war, as party members slowly come out of the woodwork to sound out support, while holding short of making a formal declaration of interest. So far, only KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has committed to the race, announcing in February that he would seek re-election. Other party members who have so far either dodged the question, “not ruled it out” or are “seriously considering” throwing their hats into the ring include former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), vice chairman of
Foreigners who learn Mandarin mainly do so for one of two reasons — to do business in China, or to understand issues related to China. For those aiming to do business, it is sensible to learn the language in China. If it is to understand, learning in Taiwan is a good option, because such people are likely to be involved in national security or the military of their home countries. Taiwan is a much safer learning environment compared with China, and it is an information hub for issues related to China. There is access in Taiwan to the truth about the Chinese
US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday last week expressed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the “status quo” in the East and South China seas by force or threat, and reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The special mention of Taiwan at their meeting in Washington is globally significant for at least two reasons. The first is their reinterpretation and expansion of the US-Japan Security Treaty. When the Japanese government in 1999 proposed new guidelines for US-Japan defense cooperation to the Japanese parliament, it amended the definition of the