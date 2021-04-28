After years of delays and another related murder earlier this month, the Executive Yuan on Thursday last week finally approved a bill to prevent stalking. Some Internet backlash was expected, as is often the case with gender-related news, but some of the comments were not only offensive, but disturbing. Why are so many people worried that the legislation would negatively affect them?
The bill defines stalking as a “range of unwanted behavior that has a sexual or sex-related motive, is persistent or repeated and engenders fear in victims that could disrupt their normal lives.”
Offenders could receive up to three years in prison, while stalking with a weapon would be punishable by up to five years.
Many Internet users, mostly men, immediately called the bill another “man-hating” act that is a result of feminism gone amok. Instead of pausing to think about why so many people have been pushing for such a law, or paying respect to those who have been harmed or killed by their stalkers, they began thinking about what they would no longer be able to do under the proposed law.
“I know people who refused to give up after being rejected numerous times by a woman, and now they are happily together. With this law, they are going straight to jail instead,” one comment read.
“I thought you had to be persistent to get the girl,” another added.
This is faulty logic; nobody is going to jail unless the targeted person feels threatened and affected by the “persistent” behaviors, and is unable to get the perpetrator to stop.
“Can’t I give flowers to women anymore? Can’t I walk behind women anymore? I cannot even ask women out anymore. How can I get married and have children?” one Internet user wrote.
None of that behavior on its own is stalking.
However, if someone gives a woman unsolicited flowers every day, or happens to know where the woman walks on a regular basis, and if that behavior makes the woman afraid or uncomfortable, then it could be stalking. This is common sense.
The online comments show a grave misunderstanding of the bill, as well as a lack of awareness of basic, proper, respectful interaction with the opposite sex.
Instead of welcoming an important bill that ensures the safety of both women and men — yes, men can be stalked, too — sadly, the commenters are acting like victims who have had their right to speak to women stripped away by legislation.
That so many people are this worried further highlights that Taiwan desperately needs the bill.
New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) railed against the comments, which also included misogynistic insults that need not be reprinted here.
In response to allegations that the bill would further reduce Taiwan’s low birthrate, Wang wrote: “This type of scary thinking and opinion is one of the reasons for Taiwan’s low birthrate.”
Meanwhile, there have been more legitimate concerns about the bill, which is expected to be passed by May 28. Lawyer Lu Chiu-yuan (呂秋遠) spoke of possible issues with implementing the legislation, especially regarding police and judicial resources and gathering evidence, while other advocates have proposed removing the “sexual or sex-related motive” clause, among other requests.
However, ultimately, societal attitudes need to change. After reading the negative comments online, Lu wrote on Facebook: “Gender equity education is the best way to solve these issues. However, since some people just cannot control their behavior, or think that sheer persistence will yield results, enacting this law is the second-best way to stop such behavior.”
