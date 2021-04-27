Addressing bullying online
It is undeniable that rooting out school bullying completely is impossible. Apart from promoting a bullying complaint channel again, major bullying prevention tasks include educating students to take action to defend themselves correctly and appropriately.
In the past few years, school bullying has taken place mostly on the Internet. According to Child Welfare League Foundation data from 2017, 76 percent of children and teenagers had been bullied online and 93 percent of such bullying took place on social media. Taiwanese students often refer to this kind of cyberbullying as “instancing” (開副本).
Originally, an “instance” in this sense has a special meaning in online games. In multiplayer online roleplaying games, an instance is an area separate from the game world that generates a “copy” of the location for certain players of a specific group who enter it, so they can see one another within that space.
Thus, when students dislike someone or have a dispute over emotional, financial or interpersonal affairs, they often add that person to a private chat room for a “public trial.” Compared with a bullying victim who is isolated and helpless during such abuse, the bully who dominates the abuse might gather a crowd that is not otherwise involved in the dispute in the chat group to intimidate the victim with verbal threats.
Just as in online games, where players team up to defeat a demon king or obtain precious weapons, students make an instance by creating a chat group to bully someone.
Ironically, in online games, a group of players might team up against the strong demon king, while in the chat groups, a group of demons often team up against a weak student.
Opening a chat group to bully someone carries criminal liability. For example, Article 309 of the Criminal Code states that “a person who publicly insults another shall be sentenced to short-term imprisonment or a fine of not more than NT$9,000.” Article 305 states: “A person who threatens to cause injury to the life, body, freedom, reputation or property of another and thereby endangers his safety shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than two years, short-term imprisonment or a fine of not more than NT$9,000.” Not to mention the related criminal penalties for illegally leaking personal information.
How should you react if you are added to a chat verbal abuse group? The first thing is to take a screenshot of the dialogue as evidence, that would serve as a reference when you seek help from parents, teachers or police.
Next, try to leave the chat immediately after saving the screenshots. Third, block the bullies or stop using the application temporarily to avoid being harassed continuously. Finally, tell parents, teachers or police, so they can help handle the matter.
Many years of practical experience in handling cyberbullying as a junior-high school teacher has taught me that many of the bullies who are overbearing in the cyberworld and who open chat groups to attack others are obedient and not eloquent in real life.
Since they are unable to gain people’s approval or a sense of achievement in the real world, they seek self-satisfaction by making friends online and opening chat groups to bully their schoolmates.
Apart from preventing cyberbullying, ending teenagers’ Internet addiction is another problem that government, schools and parents must tackle.
Lee Fang-yuan,
Tainan
