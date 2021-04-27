EDITORIAL: Make a real effort on climate change

In a long-anticipated Earth Day announcement, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday last week declared that her administration was determined to bring Taiwan in line with the international community in striving for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The pledge is a step forward from the government’s goal of halving emissions from 2005 levels by 2050, but it is also twice as ambitious. As Taiwan joins the world in refocusing its sights on the climate emergency, it is a good moment to review the nation’s energy mix and its plan for the coming transition.

According to the Bureau of Energy, fossil fuels last year made up 82.23 percent of the total energy supply, while nuclear power contributed 11.24 percent and renewables made up 5.4 percent.

The first stage of the government’s energy transition is to burn less coal, the most onerous of fossil fuels. The government is on track after cutting coal’s piece of the energy pie to 45.02 percent last year, narrowly missing its 45 percent goal.

To make up for the shortfall, the government leans heavily on natural gas as a “bridge” fuel to renewables, as it emits fewer pollutants and less carbon dioxide. It was the only energy source that increased its proportion of the mix last year, up 9.57 percent from 2019 to 35.7 percent. The plan sees it contributing to half of all energy production by 2025.

However, natural gas has its own environmental costs that could be more dangerous than previously thought. Methane, its main component, is much more efficient at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, and recent research suggests that more of it is seeping into the atmosphere from fracking than assumed. If natural gas outlasts its “bridge” phase as intended, it could erode the benefits of phasing out coal.

As for renewables, if they are to make up 20 percent of the nation’s energy by 2025, then capacity needs to rise by about 61.6 percent annually over the next five years, National Taiwan University’s Risk Society and Policy Research Center said.

Yet in 2019 and last year, its proportion of the energy mix fell slightly from 5.56 percent to 5.4 percent, likely due to decreased hydropower output due to a water shortage.

The government’s biggest hope lies in solar, which it sees as contributing 20 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2025. Last year, it only reached 5.82GW, missing its target of 6.5GW.

Offshore wind is to contribute up to 8 percent of power — with capacity of 5.7GW — by 2025, a significant increase from just 0.82 percent last year. This year, the government expects wind projects to accelerate and make up for last year’s delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 1GW capacity to be added and projects approved for another 10GW from 2026 to 2035, the bureau said in February.

Yet, solar and wind projects are plagued by an array of controversies that have delayed development, from environmental impact concerns, such as the decision last year to limit solar farm locations, to local content requirements for offshore wind developers.

The administration’s stance on the last feasible energy source, nuclear power, has long been set in stone through its “nuclear-free homeland by 2025” policy, but if it wants to have net-zero carbon emissions without nuclear, then inching up renewable capacity is not going to cut it.

Based on the data, carbon neutrality might seem like an impossible task, but there is reason for hope. While the rest of the world struggled to contain the pandemic, Taiwan focused its energies on overcoming the health crisis. If the nation can approach climate change with the same urgency, it could become a world leader.