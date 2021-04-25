PRC’s firm hostility toward ‘separatists’

By Shohret Hoshur





The Chinese documentary film The War in the Shadows: Challenges of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang, which was released last week, deserves attention, not merely to understand China’s challenge on ethnic issues, but also to understand its hostile mentality toward its enemies.

In it, we see two middle-aged prisoners crying in remorse for their actions.

One is former Xinjiang Education Department director Sattar Sawut and the other is Shirzad Baudun, a former Xinjiang secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

Both are elites of Uighur society, and leaders repeatedly tested and promoted by the Chinese state. What has made them so miserable? The film said it was their crimes.

“They wanted an independent state for themselves — the Uighur people … [and] attempted to do so” the film’s narrator said authoritatively.

Although no one was harmed or injured by any of their actions, both were sentenced to death.

Former World Uyghur Congress president Rebiya Kadeer argued that the two prisoners had been severely tortured and even forced to confess while intoxicated.

Let us put aside discussion of the freedoms of expression and assembly — and also the rights of dissidents — and just discuss the logic regarding humanity.

Yes, China might have the right to dislike separatists in its territory, but does it have the right to view them as enemies? If it does, is it necessary to kill them regardless of how much of a threat they pose?

According to the film, these prisoners confessed their crimes and repented of their actions, so the danger they posed as enemies ceased.

Given this, why was the state still so angry that it continued to attack their dignity, their most valuable and last remaining resource, by knocking them to the ground and dragging them before cameras to repent?

The answer is clear. It is because in China’s perception, separatists, like all enemies of the state, are not human and have no human dignity, and because of that, their children and grandchildren are also not human, and there is no need for the state to consider the effect the prisoners’ harrowing appearance on screen would have.

Uighur “separatists” have for many years been sentenced to death, and regardless of what the laws say, in China’s perception, Uighurs are foreigners and separatists are foreign enemies.

To some extent, this attitude is understandable, given the history of the Uighur people’s homeland, East Turkistan.

Given this perception, if the prisoners in the film were considered external enemies, should their lives and human dignity not be protected according to the basic standards of the Geneva Conventions? At least when the enemies have surrendered?

The answer is the same: In China’s perception enemy is enemy, and regardless of whether internal or external, big or small, they have no human dignity, and there are no moral standards that apply when fighting them.

The problem is so severe due to China not questioning the validity of its mentality, and it expects the world to accept it as its right.

If the principle of coexistence after a risk has been eliminated is considered an indicator of civilization, China, with its 5,000-year history, has not only failed to progress to being a completely civilized state, but is also regressing. The danger inherent in its hostile mentality is not internal to China, but global, because China is a rising superpower that wants to dominate the world.

China’s real and potential enemies should not forget that its hostile mentality is more destructive than its military weapons. Its hostile mentality can neither be taken away nor altered.

Shohret Hoshur is an Uighur-American journalist.