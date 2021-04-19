[ LETTER ]

Taking symbols seriously

The debate over how to deal with authoritarian symbols has resurfaced. The Transitional Justice Commission has released data showing that there are still 1,542 authoritarian symbols on display in public areas, and that only one-quarter of these have been removed or are scheduled for removal.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) made transitional justice a central plank of her re-election campaign, but neither the Presidential Office nor the Ministry of National Defense, both of which are under her supervision, have removed a single symbol.

As the nation’s commander-in-chief, Tsai has not expressed a position on authoritarian symbols not having been removed within the military.

As for authoritarian symbols under the management of the Presidential Office, no action has been taken regarding symbols at former presidents Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) mausoleums in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), leading some observers to question Tsai’s commitment to this issue.

Responding to criticism, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang said: “Regarding the disposal of the mausoleums, the consistent position of the Presidential Office has been that it will respect the wishes of family members.”

“Family members” of course refers to the descendants of Chiang Kai-shek and Chiang Ching-kuo, but the question that the Presidential Office needs to answer is whether they have sought the opinion of the family members of the many victims of political persecution, who had their lives destroyed under the dictatorship of the two Chiangs during the 228 Massacre and the subsequent White Terror era. Have those family members agreed that national resources should continue to be spent on the upkeep of these dictators’ mausoleums?

Be it the mausoleums in Taoyuan or Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, taxpayers’ money is being spent on their upkeep and management. Outside of any discussion about the mausoleums’ disposal, the government should at a minimum decide not to spend one more dollar of the nation’s resources on these authoritarian symbols.

Tsai must not forget that she attended a ceremony at the Transitional Justice Commission last month to overturn the guilty verdicts of victims of political persecution. Chiang Kai-shek and Chiang Ching-kuo cannot escape responsibility for the verdicts.

In her address, Tsai said that every government department is responsible for disposing of authoritarian symbols. Less than one month later, Tsai has shown that she was just going through the motions.

It is unsurprising then that the Tsai administration is being criticized of using transitional justice as a vote-printing machine.

Lin Hai-wang

Taipei