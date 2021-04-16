Within a few short years, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has experienced two major train crashes — the 2018 derailment of a Puyuma Express train and that of a Taroko Express train on April 2. These two crashes killed a total of 68 people. Putting aside the question of who should resign, the Executive Yuan should quickly establish a “national TRA safety team” along the lines of the “national mask team” that was set up last year to supply the public with masks.
Minister Without Portfolio Chang Jing-sen (張景森) has said that the Executive Yuan’s “general health check team,” of which he is the convener, completed its “general health check on the TRA” in January 2019.
He added that 109 of the 144 reforms recommended by the health check have been fully implemented. This might be a case of administrative departments trying to shift the blame onto one another, or a factional struggle within the Democratic Progressive Party.
Nevertheless, it has all proved useless, because the most important recommendation — a railway safety surveillance system — has not been completed, and now it is too late.
When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year, the government quickly set up a “national mask team” to cope with the national emergency. Similarly, the government should immediately establish an interministerial “national TRA safety team” and install the railway safety surveillance system as swiftly as possible.
Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), who was originally in charge of the national mask team, could take up this new responsibility. Shen should accord it the same importance as that given to promoting the Five Plus Two Industry Innovation, and to gather top Taiwanese companies in the fields of safety surveillance systems, the Internet of Things, software design, artificial intelligence and chip manufacturing, to set up the railway safety surveillance system in the shortest possible time.
The TRA’s bureaucratic culture is so thoroughly rotten that it is no longer possible to implement major reforms by assigning the task to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.
As for corporatizing the TRA, business consortiums might only be interested in the agency’s rich land assets and not in striving to improve the safety of a system that charges low fares and bears huge expenses.
The TRA should follow the example of the Taipei and Kaohsiung rapid transit corporations, which run those cities’ metro systems. It could offer high salaries to recruit operations and management personnel from the high-speed rail corporations so that they can bring those companies’ safety management systems into the TRA.
The TRA should also set key performance indicators, and personnel who fail to meet those indicators should have their salaries reduced, or else be dismissed or forced to take early retirement.
The corporatization of the TRA should be like state employees’ pension reform, in that the authorities should not be unduly concerned about any backlash from the Taiwan Railway Labor Union, because too many lives have been lost already.
After corporatization, the TRA should aim to be like Taiwan’s world-famous National Health Insurance (NHI) program, which charges reasonable insurance premiums to provide world-class healthcare services.
Just as the Ministry of Health and Welfare has raised NHI premiums, train fares should also be raised when necessary. However, the aim should not be to make a profit, but to provide the public with low-cost and safe rail services on a self-financing basis.
Robert Wang is a freelance writer.
Translated by Julian Clegg
