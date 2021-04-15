Transport justice for Aborigines

By Li Jia-hua 李佳樺





Seven Aborigines — one Bunun, two Puyuma and four Amis — were killed in the April 2 Taroko Express crash in Hualien County, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Saidai Tarovecahe said.

Fifty-one Aborigines were injured in the accident, including 34 Amis, five Puyuma, three Truku, two Bunun, two Paiwan, one Atayal, one Rukai and one Sediq.

Aborigines account for only 2.5 percent of the nation’s population, and yet one-quarter of the casualties in the accident were Aborigines.

Since the disaster was a result of government inaction and long-standing indulgence of the state-run Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), why should Aborigines suffer the consequences?

The government has already changed the look of Aboriginal hometowns, turning hunting fields and forests into fruit farms and playgrounds while marginalizing Aborigines. Today, the government cannot even guarantee Aborigines’ basic need for a “safe road home.”

The train that runs between Taipei and the Aboriginal hometown of Hualien should be viewed as a symbol of the government’s commitment to ensure that all Aborigines and their children can “live peacefully and work happily,” that their children who work in Taipei can have a quick way home and that elderly Aborigines can visit their children in Taipei by train.

Unfortunately, such a simple wish was dashed by the disaster, as the Taroko Express, named after the Truku, was unable to bring their children home. It is a tragic irony.

The TRA’s problems are long-standing: Its leadership, trains and technology are outdated, and it cannot manufacture trains on its own. However, the government has never displayed a determination to reform the agency, while allowing riders to pay the price with their blood again and again. From the derailment of a Puyuma Express train in 2018 to the crash of the Taroko Express, are the trains of the TRA incapable of safely delivering passengers to their destinations?

It will be a tremendous challenge for the TRA to rebuild public trust. To achieve this, it should work harder to upgrade the safety of trains serving eastern Taiwan. No ethnic group should continue to suffer such disasters.

Li Jia-hua is a student at National Chengchi University.

Translated by Eddy Chang