Obtaining accurate information is critical

By Chang Yueh-han 張約翰





Every time disaster strikes, the wave of information about the tragic event almost paralyzes readers and viewers with anxiety, making it nearly impossible to determine what to do next and the truthfulness of the information.

This makes it necessary to use the following criteria to increase the possibility of obtaining accurate information to reduce the impact that such uncertainty might have on people, mentally and physically:

First, use media with a long history and good reputation as a source of information. As such media often have greater resources, they might be able to gain more information more quickly and have sufficient personnel for fact-checking, while journalists can be held responsible for their mistakes. After all, reputable media are afraid of ruining their reputation.

However, in an era when social media dominate content production, the content of traditional media is not necessarily produced at the scene by their own reporters. The public should pay attention to whether reports are attributed to the firm’s reporters or if it is aggregated news.

Post-event analysis in smaller media that are good at investigative reporting are also worth reading.

Next, government announcements are also an important source of information. Similarly, the credibility of each government agency can be used as a criterion to determine whether their information is trustworthy.

Agencies that reject information transparency and do not communicate their policies to the public while bragging about their leaders’ political achievements are unlikely to provide reliable information when disaster strikes.

Still, government agencies are restricted by the law, so although they can cover up their mistakes, they are less likely to fabricate news.

The public should also be cautious with text messages from several types of people in social media chat groups and instant messaging software.

Those who often spread false information online should not be trusted, no matter how close they are to you. Those with a more radical political ideology might be deeply convinced by specific false information and spread it.

People should also ignore text messages from those who always point fingers at others or are sarcastic, as they only make people more depressed and anxious when disaster hits.

Information posted by Internet celebrities and opinion leaders is not trustworthy. Social media algorithms tend to prioritize content that leads to more interaction, and the controversial language of political polarization is ideal to the algorithms.

To become a key opinion leader, most of these people cater to the algorithms to a certain degree, which is why opinion leaders should be viewed with caution.

Fortunately, some Internet celebrities are more knowledge-oriented and insist on broadcasting rational information, so not all key opinion leaders should be treated the same way. Instead, people should figure out whether they have background knowledge or training related to a specific issue, and whether their remarks stand up to scrutiny.

When disaster strikes, everyone wants to help those they care about by providing information. This willingness to help sometimes overrides their judgement, resulting in false information being carelessly passed on. Despite good intentions, this would only increase anxiety and is not constructive.

Do not let good intentions lead to do bad things, because it would only put family members and friends at potential risk of false information. This is also a good way to protect yourself.

Chang Yueh-han is an assistant professor at Shih Hsin University’s Department of Journalism.

Translated by Eddy Chang