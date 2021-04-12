Myanmar coup sounds death knell for garment industry, jobs and hope

Many major fashion brands have halted orders from Myanmar, but some unions have called on the international community to impose tougher sanctions to pressure the military, even though it could further damage their industry

By Chen Lin and John Geddie / Reuters





Two years after opening his garment factory in Myanmar, Li Dongliang is on the verge of closing down and laying off his 800 remaining workers.

Business had been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but after a Feb. 1 coup that sparked mass protests and a deadly crackdown, during which his factory was set alight amid a surge of anti-Chinese sentiment, orders stopped.

His story is emblematic of the perilous situation facing a sector critical to Myanmar’s economy, which accounts for one-third of its exports and employs 700,000 low-income workers, UN data showed.

Illustration: Yusha

“We would have no choice but to give up on Myanmar if there are no new orders in the next few months,” said Li, adding that he has been operating at about 20 percent capacity, surviving only on orders placed before the coup, and has already shed 400 staff.

Li said that he and many of his peers are considering moving to other low-cost garment hubs such as China, Cambodia or Vietnam, as big fashion brands such as H&M and Primark have stopped trading with Myanmar due to the coup.

Chinese nationals like Li fund nearly one-third of Myanmar’s 600 garment factories, and are by far the largest investor group, the Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association said.

At least two other Chinese-funded garment factories in Myanmar, employing a combined 3,000 workers, have decided to close, said Khin May Htway, managing partner of MyanWei Consulting Group, which advises Chinese investors in Myanmar.

She said the two firms were her clients, but declined to identify them citing privacy.

Foreign investment in garments surged in Myanmar over the past decade as economic reforms, an end to Western sanctions and trade deals helped establish the sector as the greatest symbol of its nascent emergence as a manufacturing hub.

Garment shipments from Myanmar rose from less than US$1 billion in 2011, about 10 percent of exports, to more than US$6.5 billion in 2019, about 30 percent of exports, UN Comtrade data showed.

However, the sector has been rocked by the pandemic, which plunged the world into recession and choked consumer demand, resulting in tens of thousands of garment factory jobs lost in Myanmar and elsewhere in Asia.

Then the coup happened.

In the weeks that followed, many garment workers joined protests or could not get to work as streets became battlegrounds. The turmoil also jammed the banking system and made it difficult to get goods in and out of the country, factory owners said.

With international condemnation of the coup growing, European and US fashion brands last month issued a statement through their associations saying they would protect jobs and honor commitments in Myanmar.

However, many have recently halted orders there, including the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, Sweden’s H&M, the UK’s Next and Primark and Italy’s Benetton.

Next said it would split its orders previously going to Myanmar between Bangladesh, Cambodia and China, while Benetton said it would mainly move business to China.

H&M and Primark have not commented on how they plan to redistribute orders.

In Vietnam, garment factory owner Ravi Chunilal said he was starting to receive more business from European buyers diverting from Myanmar.

“They don’t want to abandon Myanmar ... but it’s being forced upon them,” said Peter McAllister, executive director of Ethical Trading Initiative, a labor rights organization whose members include high-street European brands.

McAllister said it would be very difficult for Myanmar’s garment sector to recover if Chinese investors left.

Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing’s muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this backdrop that several Chinese-funded factories, including Li’s, were torched by unidentified assailants during a protest last month.

Rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about exploitation in Myanmar’s garment sector, where mostly female workers earn as little as 4,800 kyat (US$3.41) a day, the lowest rates in the region.

Yet it has provided an escape from poverty for many, as workers have migrated from rural areas to the factories, mainly around the commercial hub of Yangon, and send money back to their families.

Khin Maung Aye, managing director of Lat War garments factory, which employs 3,500 people, said the sector faces collapse if the military does not restore a democratically elected government.

That would result in “terrible outcomes of poverty,” he said, adding that he was staying afloat on orders placed before the coup, but feared orders for next season, normally due later this month, would dry up.

The US, which has imposed targeted sanctions on Myanmar’s military, late last month suspended trade talks with it, and said that it was reviewing its eligibility for its Generalized System of Preferences scheme, which reduces tariffs and provides other trade benefits for developing countries.

That could “portend future disruption” for Myanmar’s garments sector, said Steve Lamar, president of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, which represents more than 1,000 fashion brands.

Yet some unions representing garment workers have called on the international community to impose tougher sanctions to press the military, even though it might further damage their industry.

“I accept orders moving away,” Myo Myo Aye, founder of the Solidarity Trade Union of Myanmar, said through a translator. “Workers would face difficulties and hardship because there would be no jobs. On the other hand, we simply don’t accept the military regime.”