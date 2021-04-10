Dealing with the Uighur impasse without sanctions

The West needs to make a credible case that its opposition to China’s policies is not just geopolitical maneuvering

By David Brophy





“Wholly counterproductive” — this was as how Joanne Smith Finley, a professor at Newcastle University, described China’s sanctions on her, along with a series of British politicians and lawyers, as punishment for their advocacy for the Uighurs. That was putting it mildly.

However, is it the case that Western sanctions on China will be, by contrast, productive? Sadly, that seems unlikely.

International outrage at China’s policies of incarceration and social coercion in Xinjiang continues to grow. As someone who has been engaged with the region for two decades, I see that as much needed.

However, it is crucial that the energy being generated is put to good use. The gloves might be off, but what is the strategy?

Sanctions send a signal that the world is watching, but if they are to be in any way effective, the sanctioned have to believe that changes to their behavior would lead to improved relations.

There is little chance of Beijing forming this view, given the state of Sino-Western relations: not while US President Joe Biden tries to strong-arm China by maintaining his predecessors suite of tariffs and sanctions on its technology companies; not while Washington provocatively declares that its “defense” interests extend all the way up to China’s coastline — with the British Royal Navy now joining in the saber-rattling in the East and South China seas.

In such a context, sanctions only escalate tensions and give politicians an opportunity to posture.

As “a badge of honor” was how British Member of Parliament Iain Duncan Smith received his ban from the People’s Republic of China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said the same when she was sanctioned by then-US president Donald Trump in August last year: “It’s an honour.”

China’s sanctions were not equivalent to the UK’s — they were aimed at people taking action against abuses, not at those committing them.

However, had China reciprocated by sanctioning Britons complicit in human rights abuses, it would not have had trouble finding suitable candidates, given the UK’s military adventures in the past few years.

Some human rights advocates see no option but to take advantage of the tensions with China.

I can see why: From a human rights point of view, there is good cause to be wary of economically driven “engagement” with China, as the lure of trade and investment with the world’s second-largest economy drowns out the voices of persecuted people.

However, the dichotomy that frames this debate — China as best friend or mortal enemy — is not helpful. It reflects the limitations of our own system.

Of all the fields of policymaking, foreign policy is one of the most immune to democratic input, leaving it vulnerable to the overriding influence of either economic elites or hawkish security perspectives, each with their own exaggerated image of China.

Human rights fall well down the list of priorities in either scenario.

It is therefore in our own interests, as much as the interests of people in Xinjiang, to change these dynamics: to give play to the impulse of people around the world to support victims of repression, without stoking an arms race or flirting with a catastrophic war.

That requires us to sharply differentiate concern for the well-being of the Uighurs from the US strategy to preserve its “diplomatic, economic and military pre-eminence” in Asia.

To pursue this alternative path, we need to grasp what is happening in Xinjiang.

“Security crackdowns” there predate the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, but today’s China sees itself as engaged in the same “global war on terror” that the West embarked on in the wake of that attack.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) encourages his officials to study its lessons.

China’s terrorism experts synthesize the experience of “deradicalization” campaigns elsewhere — including Britain’s Prevent program.

Just as in the West, isolated terror attacks in China became a pretext for the targeting of its Muslim populations, and it was in this context that the “re-education camps” were built.

Western governments do not go anywhere near China’s lengths, of course, but their policies reflect the same Islamophobic principle that situates Muslims along a “pathway to radicalization.”

While critical of Beijing, they lend their support to harsh policies elsewhere in the name of fighting “terrorism.”

In the Philippines, Australia last year helped draft Manila’s Anti-Terrorism Act, which has given cover to the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

For the West to generate political pressure on this point, its own anti-Muslim practices need to end. We need to delegitimize our own failed and counterproductive war on terror and the global securitocracy it has given rise to — and situate criticisms of China within that effort.

The West’s complicity in China’s crimes is to its shame, but also provides an avenue to exert influence in a more positive direction.

Of course, Western hawks are unlikely to embrace this perspective, but there are many potential allies who would, including in Muslim-majority countries.

We have recently seen in Australia — which has led the anti-China drive that the UK is joining — what can occur when politicians are able to portray international criticism as being made in bad faith.

In November last year, a report by the Australian Department of Defence published disturbing allegations of serious Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.

However, when a Chinese diplomat posted a provocative digital artwork criticizing these crimes on social media, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison went on the offensive, expressing more outrage toward the social media post than he had toward the alleged crimes themselves.

He rallied support from the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to push back against Beijing’s cynical, but valid criticism, with British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab among those labeling it “disinformation.”

Morrison behaved in exactly the same way that China is behaving in the face of criticism: He whipped up nationalism and mobilized international support so as to dismiss the criticism as fake news. His campaign has made it less likely that Australia will take serious action in response to the report.

If politicians in a liberal democracy can turn foreign criticism to political advantage in this way, it is no surprise that the Chinese Communist Party tries to do the same.

For the sake of China’s victims, we have to make a credible case that Western opposition to its policies reflects a commitment to justice for all, not geopolitical maneuvering.

The stalemate surrounding Xinjiang calls for ambitious thinking. If the West is capable of launching a global war on terror, why should it not be able to organize a similarly global campaign to undo the damage that war has done?

This is what we should be calling on our politicians to lead, and they should be pressing China to join it.

David Brophy is a senior lecturer in modern Chinese history at the University of Sydney.