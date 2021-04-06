Inflation might have sounded far-fetched one or two quarters ago as Taiwan’s export-oriented economy faced uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged US-China trade tensions, but that risk is mounting, with upticks in component and raw material prices stirring up concern about rising prices for electronics and daily essentials.
Laptop computer makers Acer Inc and Asustek Computer Inc last week announced rare price hikes of 5 to 10 percent on new models from this quarter, as manufacturing costs have spiked.
This is the first noticeable increase in laptop prices in about a decade — a peculiar phenomenon, as the price of electronics typically follows a downward trajectory. The PC makers blamed increases in the prices of key components, such as chips and flat panels, over the past few quarters.
As lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19 have forced people to work and learn remotely, laptop demand has outstripped supply and pushed prices even higher. Acer said that it can only supply 30 percent of its orders.
Supply chains indicate that no relief is in sight, while some chipmakers have said that supply constraints on raw materials and key components might last for up to two years.
Market researcher Omdia expects prices of flat panels to surge 30 to 40 percent in the first half of this year compared with the end of last year, meaning that electronics prices might rise further and stay high for some time.
The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for last month pointed to an upturn in consumer prices, as prices of oil, raw materials and bulk commodities spiked, and producers might soon pass costs on to consumers, Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said on Thursday last week. The price index for raw materials used by local manufacturers jumped for a 10th consecutive month to 91.6, the first time in its history that the reading surpassed 90, the private think tank said in a news release.
The nation’s consumer price index (CPI) in February climbed 1.37 percent year-on-year, its most rapid pace in 13 months, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, while core CPI, which excludes vegetables and fuel, soared even faster at 1.63 percent annually, its highest level in three years.
National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) has said that domestic consumer prices should remain stable, with a reading for the whole of this year of 1 to 1.5 percent, citing projections by some economists, but the estimate does not fully account for recent upswings in global commodity prices.
US soybean futures last week remained elevated, after they last month briefly reached their highest level in seven years due to the effects of climate change, boding ill for food prices. Also, global prices for corn and wheat have so far this year increased more than 20 percent.
Global crude oil prices have also significantly increased, although CPC Corp, Taiwan has not fully passed on the higher costs to local consumers.
The average price of Brent crude oil last month soared more than 30 percent to US$65.39 per barrel, from US$49.93 in December last year, but CPC during the same period only raised the price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline 11 percent to NT$28.3 per liter.
Given that global commodity prices are posing a greater threat to domestic consumer prices, government agencies should be ready with countermeasures to avoid having a ripple effect stir up the nation’s long-inert inflation.
From his desk in midtown Manhattan, Tariq Fancy once oversaw the beginning of arguably the biggest, most ambitious effort ever to turn Wall Street “green.” Now, as environmentally friendly investing grows at an exponential rate, Fancy has come to a stark conclusion: “This is definitely not going to work.” As the former chief investment officer for sustainable investing at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Fancy was charged with embedding environmental, social and governance corporate policies across the investment giant’s portfolio. Fancy was a leader in a movement that has given many people, including investors, environmental advocates and academics, hope that after
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is in the middle of a key six-country Middle East tour, yet the eyes of much of the world are as much on the deepening geopolitical alliance between Beijing and Moscow, which warmed further this month. On Monday and Tuesday last week, the ever-energetic foreign chief met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. Ties between Moscow and Beijing have become significantly deeper under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), with a burgeoning bilateral economic and political dialogue. The axis appears to be on the brink of
A meeting between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, last month, showed that the US-China struggle will no doubt continue during the administration of US President Joe Biden. The struggle between democracies and authoritarian regimes is likely to last decades, because it stems from the fundamental difference in the two value systems — a difference that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees as an existential threat. The CCP fears that Chinese might someday demand the protection of individual liberties, and has therefore waged a years-long “total war” to undermine democracies, which eventually prompted the US to fight back. Within the
Multiple investigations and witness testimonies have established beyond doubt that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in China’s Xinjiang region have incarcerated at least 1 million Uighurs and other non-Han ethnic minorities in concentration camps. Beijing euphemistically refers to the camps as “re-education centers,” but evidence shows that their purpose, in addition to brainwashing inmates, is to provide the authorities with a vast pool of forced labor. The world has reacted in shock as evidence of the camps’ existence and scale has gradually come to light, and several well-known Western brands have issued statements stating that they do not use “Xinjiang cotton”