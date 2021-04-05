Addressing residential injustice for Aborigines

By Chen Kim-wan 陳金萬





It is becoming increasingly difficult to discuss the public housing policy promoted by the Taipei City Government without touching on the uncomfortable subject of whether it involves residential injustice for the Pingpu, or “Plains Aborigines,” as some public housing projects have been erected on the old residential areas of the Ketagalan people.

For example, public housing in Neihu District’s (內湖) Ruiguang, Xingshan and Jiuzong residential areas are all built on the ancestral lands of the Lichoco branch of the Ketagalan, with the Jiuzong public housing built directly on the site of an old Lichoco settlement.

This site was not the land on which the Pingpu farmed or hunted, nor was it the traditional territory on which they held their harvests or other activities: It was the land on which they built their houses.

That is, the site is the geographical location of the original settlement of the Pingpu.

Aborigines have been subjected to state violence at the hands of a foreign regime, forced from their lands and excluded from the system for decades. Surely the government has a responsibility to take care of them.

In principle, beneficiaries of the Taipei City Government public housing policy are divided into two main categories: protected individuals with special status, which make up 35 percent, and general applicants, which make up 65 percent.

The former is further subdivided into Aborigines at 5 percent, low-income households at 10 percent and other groups in special circumstances at 20 percent.

All the government had to do to solve the problem was to include the Pingpu in the “other groups in special circumstances” category.

Such an arrangement would in no way impede the interests of legally recognized Aboriginal groups, nor would it add to the city government’s operating costs, and it would solve long-standing problems with residential justice for the Pingpu. What is not to like?

Should there be any concerns over resources for people in that category, the city government could adjust the proportional allocation between the categories and reduce the percentage of general applicants.

This would ensure that the interests of other disadvantaged groups would not be affected, so these groups would not be vying with each other for limited resources.

Even when the Pingpu qualify to apply for public housing, it would only mean that they could receive preferential rent, not free accommodation. Surely, this would not be too much of a stretch.

Public housing policy is about the residential rights of a city’s residents, and is a basic human right, and does not encroach upon the question of Aborigines’ land rights.

Prior to amendments to the Status Act for Indigenous Peoples (原住民身分法), Pingpu were unable to obtain “Pingpu Aborigine” status.

If the city government uses its powers to amend the proportions of allocation of public housing based on the principles of humanism and historical justice, Taipei could take the lead in this field.

It would also address how much the capital has fallen behind places such as Tainan, and Hualien and Pingtung counties in areas such as Pingpu culture, education and language.

This would be a chance to address criticism in the media over Taipei’s housing policy. It is certainly worth considering.

Chen Kim-wan is a former secretary-general of the Pingpu Plains Aborigines Association of Taiwan.

Translated by Paul Cooper