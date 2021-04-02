[ LETTER ]

Issue behind Salmon chaos

Media coverage of the “salmon chaos” showed that most of the people who officially changed their name to “Salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚) to get free unlimited meals on March 17 and 18 at a sushi restaurant chain were born in the late 1990s or later.

For them, having grown up in the Internet era, a name in the virtual world — despite having a certain authenticity, and social and cultural significance — is like one of the many Internet accounts they have that can be used in different contexts. Therefore, their names can be used for publicity and marketing, and treated as entertainment.

At a deeper level, the salmon chaos reflects the younger generation’s identity and how it is constructed under the influence of the Internet culture. Under the influence of Internet-fueled consumerism, they give voice to their existence by demonstrating “how much they eat” to resist their disadvantaged position in the consumer market.

By using their own name, they give meaning to their existence, and through their act of consumerism, they are seen by the world.

Apart from discussing whether laws for name changes are too lenient and mocking young people, it is more important to recognize the multiplicity and different aspects of names as the technology constantly changes and advances, and to explore the social psychology behind the wave of name changes.

It is something to be proud of that Taiwanese have the freedom to change their name. Although young people do not think that a change is a serious matter, the law should not be amended to prevent a similar situation. Instead, the real concern is the Internet-fueled material desires and consumerism, and the psychological impact they have on the younger generation.

Wu Ying-ying

New Taipei City