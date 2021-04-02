Issue behind Salmon chaos
Media coverage of the “salmon chaos” showed that most of the people who officially changed their name to “Salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚) to get free unlimited meals on March 17 and 18 at a sushi restaurant chain were born in the late 1990s or later.
For them, having grown up in the Internet era, a name in the virtual world — despite having a certain authenticity, and social and cultural significance — is like one of the many Internet accounts they have that can be used in different contexts. Therefore, their names can be used for publicity and marketing, and treated as entertainment.
At a deeper level, the salmon chaos reflects the younger generation’s identity and how it is constructed under the influence of the Internet culture. Under the influence of Internet-fueled consumerism, they give voice to their existence by demonstrating “how much they eat” to resist their disadvantaged position in the consumer market.
By using their own name, they give meaning to their existence, and through their act of consumerism, they are seen by the world.
Apart from discussing whether laws for name changes are too lenient and mocking young people, it is more important to recognize the multiplicity and different aspects of names as the technology constantly changes and advances, and to explore the social psychology behind the wave of name changes.
It is something to be proud of that Taiwanese have the freedom to change their name. Although young people do not think that a change is a serious matter, the law should not be amended to prevent a similar situation. Instead, the real concern is the Internet-fueled material desires and consumerism, and the psychological impact they have on the younger generation.
Wu Ying-ying
New Taipei City
If China wishes to become the world’s leading power, it should learn from the US and make itself an appealing dreamland, rather than a police state that incites conflict around the world. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Friday sent an astonishing 20 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, with some even crossing the zone in the southeast. Local media interpreted the flights as Beijing’s angry response to a memorandum of understanding Taipei and Washington signed on Thursday to establish a joint coast guard working group that aims to promote maritime security and cooperation. Regarding the memorandum, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO)
After the US, Japan, India and Australia held a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue on March 12, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Japan, South Korea and then India for talks. On March 18, Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) in Anchorage, Alaska. Although Taiwan is never given a seat at the table on such occasions, Blinken and Austin penned a joint statement, published in the Washington Post on March 15, in which
There is an interesting dispute brewing in Paris over Taiwan. The controversial and acerbic Chinese Ambassador there is objecting to the next visit to Taiwan by the French Senate’s Taiwan Caucus. So far, the president of the caucus, former Minister of Defense Alain Richard, is sticking by his guns. This is good news. A legislative delegation from France — or from most other countries in the world — is largely symbolic. As symbols go, however, it is powerful. On the other hand, canceling the trip at the demands of the Chinese — who claim to have simply stumbled across it in
After China maliciously stopped importing pineapples from Taiwan, effective from March 1, many overseas Taiwanese in the US voiced their desire to buy Taiwanese pineapples. However, when the Overseas Community Affairs Council offered to help them buy pineapples from Taiwan, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) accused the council of using state mechanisms to make propaganda for domestic consumption. Taiwanese agricultural products have become overdependent on the Chinese market mainly because of the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, which was signed during the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the KMT. The terms of the agreement, which allowed