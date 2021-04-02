Assisting the ‘iGen’ in finding well-being

By Chao Nan-hsing 趙南星





A user on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Participation Network Platform wrote that the number of teenagers with depression has tripled over the past few years, and that up to 84 percent of Taiwanese teenagers have experienced depression, suggesting that junior-high schools should address mental health as part of their health and sports curriculum.

The proposal drew the support of thousands of people. However, before a solution can be developed, the cause must be found.

In her 2017 book, iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy — and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood — and What That Means for the Rest of Us, US psychologist Jean Twenge called those born in the mid-1990s or later “iGen,” because they were the first generation to spend their entire adolescence in the age of the smartphone.

The author used statistics and studies to show that iGeners are accustomed to living via technology — that they often replace interpersonal interactions with text messages.

Twenge said that text messages and social media have weakened iGeners’ connection with others and caused them to mature more slowly, leading to a collective psychological crisis.

The author concluded that the surge of depression and suicides among US teenagers since 2011 could not be separated from the rise of the Internet.

The percentage of teenagers experiencing mental health issues has been increasing not only in Taiwan, but also in the rest of the world.

In their 2011 book, The Spirit Level: Why Greater Equality Makes Societies Stronger, Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett said that in addition to the Internet, people in countries with a wider income gap tend to be at a greater risk for mental illness.

Given this environment, the government should allocate more funds to hiring more psychological counselors at junior-high schools. Aside from revising the curriculum, the government should identify the cause of this surge in mental health issues among teenagers so that the problem can be addressed at its root cause.

Years of teaching experience has shown me that students’ mental well-being is highly affected by their family setting. I have participated in meetings with parents, special education teachers and student counselors, where even someone like me, who does not have a psychological background, can recognize that there was something “different” about the parents.

Because the older generation generally lacks knowledge about mental health issues and psychology, they tend to have little insight into psychological conditions. As the younger generation gains knowledge about mental well-being, they can understand themselves better and assist family members who nurtured them — thereby making society stronger and healthier.

Chao Nan-hsing is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Eddy Chang