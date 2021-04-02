EDITORIAL: ‘NATO for trade’ to deter China

On Monday last week, the US, the UK, the EU and Canada imposed targeted sanctions on Chinese Communist Party officials linked to the incarceration of at least 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region. Beijing hit back with its own sanctions — but went further, unleashing an orchestrated boycott of international apparel brands operating in China.

China’s willingness to resort to economic coercion during a diplomatic standoff is well understood in Taiwan — and in Australia, which is weathering a coordinated trade embargo by Beijing. This latest attempt at coercion offers a sobering vision of the future that can only be averted through coordinated action by the international community.

The attack began on Wednesday last week, when the Chinese Communist Youth League engaged in a spot of “offense archeology,” digging up a statement made by H&M last year expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang’s cotton industry.

“Spreading rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking,” the league wrote on its Sina Weibo account.

The post triggered an orgy of rage and within 24 hours, H&M products had disappeared from most of China’s online retail platforms, while its store locations were erased on online maps. The boycott soon spread to other international brands that had made similar statements, including Nike, Converse, Adidas, Muji, Burberry and Zara.

Chinese social media users uploaded videos of themselves incinerating Nike shoes, while landlords shuttered H&M retail outlets and covered up or removed signage. Under intense pressure, Chinese and Taiwanese celebrities one after the other announced that they had terminated their endorsement contracts with the blacklisted companies.

It is not the first time that Beijing has orchestrated a boycott of a foreign company’s products: South Korea’s Lotte retail group was targeted in 2017 after it agreed to hand over a golf course to the South Korean government to house a US missile defense system and Japanese companies have frequently been targets of attacks. What is different this time is the scale of the boycott.

Some companies have tried to have it both ways. Muji issued a statement that it was “deeply concerned” about reports of forced labor, but has affixed “Made with Xinjiang cotton” tags to products at its stores in China. Hugo Boss has similarly tried to keep a foot in both camps, issuing contradictory statements. Both companies seem oblivious to the fact that there is something called the Internet. Predictably, both were immediately branded “two-faced” by Chinese online, while their cynical mixed messaging has not gone unnoticed outside of China.

The situation over human rights abuses in China has finally reached an inflection point after smoldering for years. The smartest companies realize that the time has come to make a choice between continuing to operate inside what is now unquestionably a totalitarian regime, or cutting their losses and doubling-down with the rest of the world.

A statement issued by H&M on Wednesday indicated that it got it. The company said it was still committed to China, but notably did not offer an apology and said that it wanted to be a ”responsible buyer, in China, and elsewhere.”

Other companies under attack should follow H&M’s lead and hold the line on human rights. With their combined presence, an extended boycott would hurt Chinese manufacturers and downstream suppliers — including its cotton industry — at least as much as it would damage the targeted brands.

US economist Robert Atkinson, an adviser to former US president Barack Obama’s administration, has since May last year been arguing that the free world needs a “NATO for trade” to counter China’s economic coercion. This is an excellent idea and one that all nations of the free world should get behind.