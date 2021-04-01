Look beyond US for ties on space

For Taiwan, the sky is no longer the limit, or at least it appears so in light of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) focus on expanding the nation’s space program. In August 2018, Tsai visited NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, which made her the first Taiwanese leader to enter a US federal building in an official capacity. Taiwan’s stride to space was boosted when Tsai, in her inaugural speech on May 20 last year, declared that space is one of the core strategic industries for public and private development. It was followed by an introduction of a draft bill

By Manoj Kumar Panigrahi