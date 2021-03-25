‘Global Britain’: The UK’s hard Brexit choices have arrived

Britain will soon have to decide whether it stands with liberal democracies in containing the threat from China, or kowtows to the whims of Beijing

By Chris Patten





Since the UK left the EU, relations with its continental neighbors have gone from bad to worse. On both sides, a toxic blend of distrust and nationalism increasingly infuses almost every contentious issue.

On the EU side, the European Commission and several member states have woefully mishandled the rollout of the bloc’s COVID-19 vaccination program. The EU has directed its threats of vaccine protectionism principally at the UK, whose vaccination campaign has so far gone well, while individual European governments have damagingly criticized the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The complaints about the vaccine, developed by world-renowned experts at the University of Oxford, fly in the face of objective scientific evidence, thus inevitably raising suspicions of anti-British sentiment.

Moreover, they have made some Europeans reluctant to receive the vaccine and stirred up anti-vaccine sentiment, thereby all but guaranteeing further avoidable COVID-19 deaths.

Many European governments took too long to come to their senses and restart their rollout of the vaccine with the full backing of health regulators.

The British government, for its part, has again deliberately breached the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed early last year.

The UK has chosen to be outside the EU’s customs union and single market, while the Republic of Ireland (an EU member state) remains in both.

So, the only way to avoid re-establishing a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland (which would undermine the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to the British province) is for Northern Ireland to remain in the customs union with a border of some sort between it and the British mainland.

Johnson signed up for this — something that his predecessor, Theresa May, refused to do — and then denied that there would be such a border.

Now, UK Head of Taskforce Europe David Frost (who is to diplomacy what a chainsaw is to origami) has announced that the UK would ignore the withdrawal agreement until it gets what it wants.

This stance confounds patient efforts to find ways to ease the inevitable problems that will arise from having a border in the Irish Sea.

So, what should have been a quiet period of nurturing post-Brexit UK-EU relations has turned into a barroom brawl.

Meanwhile, the British government spelled out how the UK would use its supposed freedom outside the EU in a policy document that attempts to flesh out the concept of “Global Britain” — as if the UK had not had global interests and influence for centuries.

It is an elegantly written essay, shot through with well-known Johnsonian traits. For example, it faithfully reflects his predilection for attempting to have his cake and eat it — and thus avoid hard choices.

However, with almost all serious economists and business leaders expecting slower economic growth for the foreseeable future (as a result of Britain having left its main export market), hard choices will not avoid the UK.

It is not surprising that the government has not released an official projection of Brexit’s economic effect; if the figures were good, they would be published in bold.

Although few think that the UK economy would fall off a cliff, goods exports to the EU declined by 40 percent in January — immediately after new trading rules between the UK and the bloc came into force.

Obviously, some of this decrease was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teething problems with new UK-EU border controls and end-of-year stockpiling.

However, no one would be surprised if the trend continues. While government officials hunt for excuses, businesses face higher costs, more red tape and delayed supplies.

“Global Britain” will apparently get around such problems by finding new markets in Asia. Johnson’s policy paper suggests that the UK is shifting its trade and security focus eastward.

Having spent a significant part of my life working in Asia and on relationships with Asian countries — notably India, China and Japan — I am well disposed to the idea in principle.

However, what does it mean in practice?

New business in Asia cannot possibly replace all the business the UK risks losing in Europe. There is no tunnel between Folkestone and New Delhi, and there are not 10,000 goods trucks a day shuttling between Dover and Shanghai.

Despite spectacular improvements in technology, countries invariably trade more with their close neighbors than with faraway friends.

Moreover, EU membership did not stop the UK from doing business with Asia in the past, but whereas Germany’s goods exports to China in 2019 totaled 96 billion euros (US$113.68 billion at the current exchange rate), the UK’s amounted to just ￡25.1 billion (US$34.4 billion at the current exchange rate).

While British exports to China have increased by an annual average of 3.7 percent in real terms since 1980, China’s exports to Britain have grown by more than 9 percent per year in the same period, IMF statistics show.

Stronger UK-China trade ties would present Johnson with another hard choice.

Will Britain continue to stand with other liberal democracies like the US, Canada, Australia and Japan in trying to contain the threat that China poses to its region and the international rule of law? Or will it kowtow whenever Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime stamps its feet?

Those of us urging the UK to make a choice in this regard are not calling for a cold war with China, as Johnson suggests, but rather for stewardship of our relationships with all those who want to constrain Beijing’s cruel, brutish and untrustworthy behavior.

Besides cake-ism, the policy review reflects another characteristic Johnsonian feature: a chasm between aspirations and reality that cannot be bridged by make-believe and mendacity.

The paper calls for the UK to become a global leader in science and technology, for example. However, on the same day that the government announced this goal, UK universities expressed deep concern about possible cuts in research funding, not least in science, owing partly to Brexit, which forced them to leave EU research programs.

So, the UK’s tough choices accumulate, and the problems lurking around the corner look menacing. Britain will have to make the best of Brexit, but it will be a long, hard struggle, all the more so with an evasive fabulist in charge.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and a former EU commissioner for external relations, is chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Copyright: Project Syndicate