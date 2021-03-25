The South China Sea is also vital for Europe

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原





After France last month sent its nuclear-powered submarine SNA Emeraude and support ship BSAM Seine through the South China Sea, a German government official on March 3 said that a German frigate would be sent to Asia in August, and sail through the disputed South China Sea on its return, the first German warship to cross the sea since 2002.

The UK government has also announced that the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier is to set sail in spring to the Indo-Pacific region, with its route including the South China Sea.

This shows that European countries, influenced by the US’ freedom of navigation operations in the region, have begun to pay serious attention to China’s military buildup, as well as heightening tensions between Taiwan and China.

In the past, Europe did not take a position on the South China Sea issue because of the geographical distance, with Europe and China located on opposite sides of the Eurasian continent, and the risk of direct military conflict was extremely low.

As such, European nations paid more attention to economic and trade exchanges with China, and the vast business opportunities in the Chinese market. Many European states generally believe that maintaining security in the Asia-Pacific region should not be limited to military means, but can also be promoted through diplomatic and economic engagement.

The South China Sea or Taiwan Strait issues have never been a focus of European countries. After all, it is the US — not Europe — that has troops stationed in the Asia-Pacific region to help maintain security and stability.

However, China has in the past few years reclaimed substantial land in the South China Sea to build air bases, and has deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and long-range surface-to-air missiles.

It has also conducted frequent joint aircraft and ship exercises in the area, posing a serious threat to the security of neighboring countries — especially in the waters around Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), which is under Taiwan’s control — and to the global interests of freedom of navigation.

This has alerted major European countries to the need to reconsider military intervention in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea is a major international shipping route connecting the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean and Oceania, and it is the world’s second-biggest sea lane. More than half of the world’s large oil and cargo ships have to pass through it, and with its rich oil and natural gas reserves, it has become a battleground for major powers.

China’s large-scale military buildup in the region poses a potential threat to European economic interests. Japanese experts have said that the South China Sea is a very important shipping channel for European nations, accounting for about 10 percent of the total trade volume of the UK, France and Germany.

The South China Sea involves profound issues that cannot be ignored, such as international politics, regional security, economic resources and freedom of navigation.

The decision by European countries to send warships to the South China Sea shows not only the importance they place on the security of the Indo-Pacific region and ensuring freedom of navigation, but also its global strategic significance — to rein in China’s military expansion and highlight the importance of Taiwan’s security.

Yao Chung-yuan is an adjunct university professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s Strategic Planning Department.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai