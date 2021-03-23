Hunt for origins of virus points to China’s animal trade

By Jason Gale and Corinne Gretler / Bloomberg





Scientists tracing the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic believe that they have identified a possible transmission source: China’s thriving wildlife trade.

The highly anticipated findings from experts convened by the WHO and the Chinese government are expected to show parallels to the spawning in 2002 of SARS, a bat-borne coronavirus spread by civets that killed 800 people.

The path trod by SARS-CoV-2 — as the new coronavirus is known — before it emerged in central China in December 2019 remains a mystery, although it is one that researchers say can be solved.

In Wuhan, where the first cluster of cases occurred, scientists involved in the hunt identified four hypotheses to explain the virus’ genesis, including two that stoked controversy even as they were deemed unlikely: The idea that the virus was introduced via contaminated food or packaging is one embraced in Beijing, while the administration of former US president Donald Trump said that it might have been the result of a laboratory accident.

However, the most plausible theory, experts involved in the mission said, concerns China’s wildlife trade for food, furs and traditional medicine, a business that in 2016 was worth about 520 billion yuan (US$80 billion at the current exchange rate).

Live animals susceptible to coronavirus infection were present at the Huanan food market in Wuhan. It is possible that they acted as conduits for the virus, carrying it from bats — likely the primary source — to humans, said Peter Daszak, a zoologist who was part of the joint research effort, which saw international experts visit Wuhan earlier this year after months of stonewalling by the Chinese government.

“The main conclusion from this stage of the work — and it’s not over yet of course — is that the exact same pathway by which SARS emerged was alive and well for the emergence of COVID-19,” said Daszak, who is also president of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit that works to prevent viral outbreaks around the world.

HARDER TO SOLVE

The scientists’ report is likely to be far from conclusive. More studies are planned, including outside China, with deciphering COVID-19’s creation story vital to understanding how best to thwart its resurgence, and to help avert similar catastrophes.

While the hunt for the virus’ origin has become a political football for the world’s superpowers, Daszak said he thought that the scientific process would prevail.

Significant data on where SARS-CoV-2 came from and how it emerged is to be uncovered over the next few years, he said during a March 10 Webinar organized by Chatham House.

Farmed and wild-caught civets — a small, nocturnal mammal consumed in China — were blamed for spreading SARS in a market in Guangdong Province in 2003. Scientists later found that the infection originated in horseshoe bats, a natural reservoir of coronaviruses.

The two species likely collided in markets where live animals are caged in crowded conditions, potentially allowing the bat-borne virus to adapt and amplify before it spilled over to humans, initially among workers and those handling the animals.

Scientists working on the origin hunt said that a similar scenario might have played out with COVID-19.

A study of the first 99 patients treated at an infectious diseases hospital in Wuhan found that half were linked to the Huanan seafood market, which also reportedly sold live animals, some illegally captured in the wild and slaughtered in front of customers.

It is possible that the virus was introduced through an infected animal that was sold at the Huanan market or somewhere else in Wuhan, said Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist in Sydney who was part of the WHO-convened team that traveled to China in February.

MARKET REVISITED

Questions remain about the market’s ultimate role.

Testing after it was shut down in December 2019 failed to turn up any infected animals. Contaminated surfaces were widespread, compatible with the virus being introduced via infected people or tainted animal products. Compounding the confusion, the first known COVID-19 patient developed symptoms four days before the earliest cases tied to the market.

An analysis of SARS-CoV-2 samples collected in mid-December found subtle genetic differences between them. The variation indicates that the virus might have circulated surreptitiously for weeks in the community before doctors were alerted to it via a handful of severely ill patients with a mysterious viral pneumonia.

The original spillover of the coronavirus to a human was probably followed by rapid adaptation of the virus, said Joel Wertheim, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego.

It is possible that the virus was transmitted multiple times and went extinct when infected people did not transmit the virus to anyone, Wertheim and colleagues said in a paper published on Thursday last week in the journal Science.

Eventually, the virus infected someone who passed it to several people, who also passed it on to others, possibly in a “superspreader” event.

The Huanan market might have been where that occurred, Wertheim said in an interview.

“The market may have been key to the virus ensconcing itself in humans,” he added.

Evidence suggests that the market is where SARS-CoV-2 was amplified, and not necessarily its birthplace, Dwyer said.

“When you visit the market, you realize that it’s a perfect place for an outbreak to occur because it’s crowded, lots of stalls, lots of animal products, and ventilation and drainage are a bit suboptimal,” he said in an interview. “It’s not surprising we had an explosion through there.”

VIRUS PATHWAY

The WHO research team found evidence that wildlife farms in southern China were supplying vendors at the Huanan market, Daszak told National Public Radio.

It also found a route from southern provinces such as Yunnan — where the closest known coronavirus to SARS-CoV-2 was found in horseshoe bats in 2013 — to Wuhan, he said on the Chatham House Webinar.

“It provides a link and a pathway by which a virus could convincingly spill over from wildlife into either people or animals farmed in the region, and then shipped into a market by some means,” Daszak said. “That’s a really important clue. Those beginnings of an understanding of a pathway need to be followed up pretty rapidly.”

For decades, Beijing promoted the farming of wildlife to bolster rural incomes. The practice provided an especially valuable alternative source of meat after African swine fever emerged in 2018. The deadly outbreak resulted in an unprecedented shortage of pork, researchers at the South China Agricultural University and University of Glasgow said in a study that was released in February without a formal peer-review.

While the pork shortage bolstered wildlife consumption, eating birds, snakes, bamboo rats, squirrels, porcupines and other non-domesticated animals was already popular, especially in southern provinces, the researchers said.

They cited a 2004 survey by the China Wildlife Conservation Association, which found that 46 percent of urban residents had consumed wildlife and 2.7 percent were regular consumers.

A January 2017 survey found that 52 percent of markets investigated were trading wildlife, while 40 percent of restaurants were providing wild animal dishes.

After Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said that the consumption of wildlife posed an immense risk to public health, the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress decided on Feb. 24 last year to expand the scope of China’s Wildlife Protection Law to ban the consumption of almost all wild animals.

Amid international criticism of its handling of the early days of the pandemic, China’s official rhetoric is focused on creating doubt that the pathogen originated within its borders, but China targeted the wildlife trade a year ago for a reason, Daszak told National Public Radio.

“The reason was, back in February 2020, they believed this was the most likely pathway” for the coronavirus to reach Wuhan, he said.

“And when the WHO report comes out ... we believe it’s the most likely pathway, too,” Daszak added.