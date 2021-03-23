[ LETTER ]

Toastmasters to fluency I appreciated very much what Robert Liu (劉國棟) wrote in the Taipei Times (“Toastmasters aid English learning,” March 13, page 8) about how Toastmasters helped him to better his English proficiency and his recommendation that Taiwanese join a Toastmasters club to improve their command of English. As I have benefited much from Toastmasters educational programs, as well as the tips and encouragement of members, I would like to share something. Just as Liu wrote, in a regular meeting, we have a session with prepared speeches, with most speeches running five to seven minutes. We assign each speaker an evaluator, a