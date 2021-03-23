It was no accident that Hong Kong officials chose Feb. 28 to conduct a mass arrest of 47 pro-democracy advocates. Feb. 28 is an important national holiday in Taiwan, called 228 Peace Memorial Day, which commemorates the thousands of innocent Taiwanese who were massacred by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) security forces on Feb. 28, 1947. Beijing wanted Hong Kongers to associate the arrests with the massacre. The message is clear: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is prepared to use 228 as a “model” to terrorize Hong Kongers into obedience and silence. The treatment of the 47 suspects by Hong Kong’s police
Within the past 12 months, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has no fewer than four times publicly called on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for war. On Jan. 4, Xi welcomed the New Year with an ominous message: The Chinese military must be ready for war “at any moment.” This followed a similar instruction on Oct. 13 last year, when he said, while inspecting PLA marines in Chaozhou City, that they must “put all [their] minds and energy on preparing for war.” Prior to that, on May 26 last year, he told PLA officers at the annual
Toastmasters to fluency I appreciated very much what Robert Liu (劉國棟) wrote in the Taipei Times (“Toastmasters aid English learning,” March 13, page 8) about how Toastmasters helped him to better his English proficiency and his recommendation that Taiwanese join a Toastmasters club to improve their command of English. As I have benefited much from Toastmasters educational programs, as well as the tips and encouragement of members, I would like to share something. Just as Liu wrote, in a regular meeting, we have a session with prepared speeches, with most speeches running five to seven minutes. We assign each speaker an evaluator, a
Comparing the treatment of Taiwan in the 2017 White House National Security Strategy with the 2021 Interim National Security Strategic Guidance provides a subtle but potentially significant insight. The 2017 strategy document stated, “We will maintain our strong ties with Taiwan in accordance with our ‘One China’ policy, including our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide for Taiwan’s legitimate defense needs and deter coercion.” The emphasis of this statement is on security, reflecting the Trump administration’s abiding concern about threats to Taiwan. The Biden administration’s interim strategy document, released this month, stated, “We will support China’s neighbors and commercial partners