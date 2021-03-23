[ LETTER ]

Politics is a part of life

Many people find politics to be a dark and dirty business, and people often say that it should be kept out of schools, among other places.

It is as if they think that if we could get rid of politics and never had to touch it, our lives would be peaceful and harmonious.

Is the idea that we could live without having to deal with politics realistic?

Politics seems complicated, but the concept is simple: If three or more people live together, there is politics.

Everything in our lives is connected to politics: When you go out for a walk, you walk on a road built and paved by the government, and you must follow traffic laws; when you buy something, you pay with money printed and issued by the government; the house you live in was built at an address registered with the government; and so on.

All of these things have to do with politics: Government policies affect the rent that people pay for their apartment or house, how much tax they pay, their salaries, commodity prices, living expenses and education, among other things.

Do people think they can live their lives without ever having anything to do with politics or without participating in anything political?

They are wrong. Unless they live alone on a deserted island, life is politics and no one can remain aloof.

To avoid conflict, people generally keep their political opinions to themselves in public forums.

This is understandable and to a certain extent, it is also a matter of politeness to keep political opinions out of our social lives.

Still, we all pay attention to political issues. This is our duty as citizens, and it is also something we need to do to be able to live our lives responsibly.

Despite this, some keep telling everyone around them that they do not care about politics, and that they do not understand it. They even take pride in it, thinking that the ability to stay detached from politics means that they are noble and virtuous.

This kind of “political ignorance” is ridiculous and a bit stupid, and it could be called the “evil of mediocrity.”

This kind of self-righteous disinterest and lack of concern indirectly creates and tolerates political infighting, as well as a host of social issues.

Politicians have different views and ways of doing things, and the intense political jostling can sometimes be nauseating, but their decisions have a direct impact on our lives.

Those who ignore politics and pretend that it does not exist — and then think themselves better than the rest of us for it — are inviting down on us all of the evils that they blame politics for.

Lin Sheng-feng

Tainan