EDITORIAL: Keep politics out of water pricing

It is encouraging that the government has finally decided to impose surcharges on major water users by next year at the earliest in its latest efforts to tackle shortages, five years after a revision to the Water Act (水利法) provided the legal basis to levy them.

About 1,817 companies that use more than 10,000 units of water per year, including chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and LCD panel maker AU Optronics Co, would be required to pay further charges.

However, surcharges are not an antidote to the scarcity of water, as a steep reduction in water consumption is impossible as long as a considerable amount is needed for cleaning and cooling in the production of chips, display panels and steel.

While many manufacturers are increasingly using reclaimed water, the effect has been limited. In 2019, TSMC saved 5.2 percent more water per wafer than in 2010.

The government should overhaul the mechanism for calculating the nation’s rates so that water can be conserved more effectively, as increasing supply through alternative techniques cannot provide enough water or at a reasonable cost.

Changes in the climate have so far this year significantly reduced the nation’s rainfall to only one-fifth of the historical amount. Amid the worst drought in 56 years, water levels at major reservoirs have dipped to less than 20 percent of capacity.

Meanwhile, the nation’s water consumption has been growing — but Taiwan Water Corp (Taiwater) has held rates steady for 26 years for fear of a public outcry.

Earlier this year, Taiwater implied that water rates were unlikely to increase as long as it continued to make a profit, but it posted a profit of NT$197 million (US$6.91 million at the current exchange rate) in 2019, down 50 percent from NT$395 million in 2018.

A survey of 45 countries by the International Water Association showed that water bills are less of a financial burden for Taiwanese households, but it ranked Taiwan’s water price — at NT$9.24 per cubic meter — third-lowest in Asia, higher only than rates in Armenia and Iran. The nation’s unbelievably low rate falls well below Japan’s NT$49.6, Singapore’s NT$35.47 and South Korea’s NT$15.24 per cubic meter.

In 2019, Taiwater’s weak-kneed stance on water rates prompted water consumption in people’s daily lives to climb for a fourth consecutive year to 284 liters per person, from 274 liters in 2015, data compiled by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed.

The figure excludes water used by agriculture and industry, although household water usage accounts for the biggest portion, or about 64 percent, of overall water consumption in Taiwan.

This upward trend is despite calls by the Water Resources Agency for the public to conserve water.

A reasonable rate should not depend on Taiwater’s bottom line. Taiwater has invested a considerable amount in wastewater reclamation and seawater desalination plants, but the costs are not factored in to water prices. This is not right.

The government should review the pricing mechanism to reflect cost increases and propose rate adjustments at a suitable time. It needs to do the right thing rather than bow to pubic opinion. Politics should not be part of deciding the price of water.