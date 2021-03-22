It was no accident that Hong Kong officials chose Feb. 28 to conduct a mass arrest of 47 pro-democracy advocates. Feb. 28 is an important national holiday in Taiwan, called 228 Peace Memorial Day, which commemorates the thousands of innocent Taiwanese who were massacred by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) security forces on Feb. 28, 1947. Beijing wanted Hong Kongers to associate the arrests with the massacre. The message is clear: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is prepared to use 228 as a “model” to terrorize Hong Kongers into obedience and silence. The treatment of the 47 suspects by Hong Kong’s police
Toastmasters to fluency I appreciated very much what Robert Liu (劉國棟) wrote in the Taipei Times (“Toastmasters aid English learning,” March 13, page 8) about how Toastmasters helped him to better his English proficiency and his recommendation that Taiwanese join a Toastmasters club to improve their command of English. As I have benefited much from Toastmasters educational programs, as well as the tips and encouragement of members, I would like to share something. Just as Liu wrote, in a regular meeting, we have a session with prepared speeches, with most speeches running five to seven minutes. We assign each speaker an evaluator, a
Within the past 12 months, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has no fewer than four times publicly called on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for war. On Jan. 4, Xi welcomed the New Year with an ominous message: The Chinese military must be ready for war “at any moment.” This followed a similar instruction on Oct. 13 last year, when he said, while inspecting PLA marines in Chaozhou City, that they must “put all [their] minds and energy on preparing for war.” Prior to that, on May 26 last year, he told PLA officers at the annual
For its first month, US President Joe Biden’s administration lamented the “former guy’s mess” on the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, vaccinations and foreign policy, but during his CNN town hall, Biden finally said: “I’m tired of talking about [former US president] Donald Trump. I don’t want to talk about him anymore.” However, China’s leaders believe that blaming the former administration for Sino-US tensions will leverage anti-Trump animus for Biden’s “flexibility” on contentious issues. With Trump gone, Washington can forget the “China threat” and revert to the “normalcy” that Beijing found so advantageous during the administrations of former US presidents Bill