Arts sector staff deserve better pay, treatment

By Chang Hsun-ching 張勳慶





On Saturday last week, Huang Ming-an (黃民安), the head of Representation Theater (再現劇團), died from sudden cardiogenic shock during a rehearsal at the Grasstraw Festival (草草戲劇節) in Chiayi County. At a memorial for Huang, Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) expressed his condolences, saying that the ministry would amend laws to offer casualty insurance to arts workers.

Four years ago, a performing group won a public bid to stage a play in Pingtung County. They later figured out that the hourly pay for each performer was little more than NT$60. Although the authorities at the time pledged to amend procurement laws, has the situation really improved since then?

Arts and cultural workers face two problems.

First, the public is used to watching performances free of charge, just as they prefer to read news for free online. As a result, it is difficult for performers to make a living by putting on regular paid shows.

Second, although all local governments have annual budgets for various arts and cultural performances, this money does not only go to activities proposed by local culture bureaus, but also to those proposed by local government heads and county and city councilors, who all want a share of the pie.

Even excluding external interference, the budgets for events organized by local bureaus are limited.

In particular, ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, performers have been unable to stage productions overseas, and their survival has depended on receiving part of the government budget.

Most public-funded performances are free, as politicians want to tout them as part of their achievements, but performing groups still need to inspect venues, write scripts, choreograph performances, and practice and rehearse, in addition to preparing lighting, sound, recordings, costumes and props.

These tasks are often time and energy-consuming, and the income is disproportionate to the work. For the sake of survival, performers must take on subcontract work in arts and cultural activities across the country, while officials take the glory.

It is not only public procurement projects that result in jobs with low wages and long hours. The same situation occurs when local culture bureaus hire contract employees to support their activity planning and organization.

As too few people are hired for little pay, the retention rate is low. In other words, when you enjoy an arts performance organized by a government agency, the average monthly salary for the people working on the show is lower than that of a low-paid cleaner.

In addition, they hardly enjoy any welfare benefits.

Arts performances mostly take place on weekends and holidays, and light shows take place in the evening.

When the curtain finally falls after a show, performers and event staff serve as free labor, organizing costumes and moving equipment, as they work hard to clean up the venue before going home late at night. Early the next morning, they get up again to continue their work.

Every time a tragedy occurs or a worker exploitation scandal comes to light, high-ranking officials pledge to address the problem head-on and change laws to improve the situation. When it comes time to budget for arts activities, many of them still push people around with the attitude that they can take it or leave it.

How can Huang possibly rest in peace if this situation is not improved?

Chang Hsun-ching is a former librarian.

Translated by Eddy Chang